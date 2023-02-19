Even though the NBA All-Star Game is an exhibition, the league has made an effort to give its best players something to compete for. At the All-Star Game, there are distinct prize pools for players who win and lose. Additionally, there are also extra awards for those who take part in other All-Star competitions. Here we take a look at how much players will get paid at the 72nd NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The NBA has attempted to boost the competitiveness of its All-Star Game by offering higher prize money in recent years. Of course, compared to the players’ substantial contract earnings, the prize money is not that significant. Nonetheless, it seems to have had quite an impact.

Keep in mind that a common issue among All-Star games in all sports is the lack of competitiveness among players. Of course, it’s challenging to fault the players when you consider the stakes involved. Remember that athletes are compensated for their contributions to their teams, not to the league. Yes, participating in an exhibition for fans’ entertainment is an honor. However, sustaining an injury during the game could prematurely end a player’s season. It could also potentially jeopardize his contract, all without affecting the regular season. The NBA’s answer to this predicament has been to introduce a cash prize.

Which player will be the NBA All-Star Game MVP tonight? pic.twitter.com/qBYAHdFTtd — OddSmokerSteve (@OddSmokerSteve) February 19, 2023

That said, let’s have a look at how much players will get paid at the All-Star Game this year.

How much do NBA All-Star Game winning players earn?

Before the 2017–18 season, each member of the winning NBA All-Star team would earn a bonus of $50,000. It has since been altered as a result of the most recent collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Since the last CBA, winning NBA All-Star Game players now get $100,000 apiece. That’s a 100 percent increase from the previous prize pool, which is quite significant.

How much do NBA All-Star Game losing players earn?

Meanwhile, players on the losing side of the NBA All-Star Game will continue to earn the same $25,000 that is specified in the CBA, notwithstanding recent increases in compensation for winning team players. This prize differential between winning and losing players was brought up by players as a potential enhanced motivation to compete more ferociously throughout the All-Star contest.

The NBA is optimistic that the $75,000 differential will ensure that the players will actually play their best in the annual event. If we’re being frank, this seems to have paid off as indicated by the statements of certain players.

“That’ll certainly make it more interesting,” said Kyrie Irving. “That’s a huge difference.” “I think it will help, for sure. That’s a lot of money,” echoed Klay Thompson.

How much do NBA Slam Dunk Contest players earn?

$100,000 is the first-place prize for All-Star Saturday night’s main event. The six-figure prize goes to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion. The second-place finisher receives $50,000, while the third and fourth-place finishers each receive $20,000 in prize money. Not too shabby, eh?

How much do the top NBA 3-Point Contest players earn?

The winner of the 3-Point Contest will get $50,000. In contrast to the Slam Dunk Contest, not every participant in the 3-Point Contest receives a reward. The third place receives $25,000, second place receives $35,000, and the following three finishers each receive $10,000. There are no other prize allotments indicated. This may mean that those who finish seventh and eighth likely do not receive anything at all.

How much do players in the Rising Stars Game earn?

Remember that Kyle Kuzma once said that a $25,000 prize offered to the victorious team’s players inspired him to win Rising Stars MVP in 2019. That’s in contrast to the $10,000 distributed to each member of the losing squad.

Of course, this time around, in place of a two-team battle, the NBA has divided the Rising Stars competition into a four-team bracket. We’re not exactly certain about the kind of impact that has had on the winning and losing player prizes.

The lesson for the NBA and other sports leagues is that players compete for financial gain. Despite what purists may say, players won’t compete at an All-Star even for their passion for the sport. Maybe not even respect, honor, or pride. Money is and always has been the most effective proverbial carrot. This is just reality. Also, the fact that other sports are experimenting with this idea should convince fans that the NBA was ahead of the curve all this time. Remember that these amazing athletes are dedicating their entire lives, including their youth and health, to this game. On the other end, the league is flush with money. It just makes perfect sense that the All-Star players who keep us highly entertained should benefit.