NBA fans really love Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James!

The final update on the fan voting for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game has been revealed by the league. After Milwaukee Bucks seven-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers 19-time All-Star LeBron James were named the top vote getters last week, these two superstars sit at the top of the charts once again in the final fan voting results.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the third fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. pic.twitter.com/fyGeQXgEhH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 18, 2024

Antetokounmpo led all players in total votes for the All-Star Game since the very first update was revealed by the league. The Bucks star has received 4,309,630 total votes, LeBron coming in right behind him with 3,938,571 total votes, the second-most in the league. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic were the next three on the list to receive the most votes.

Once again at the top of the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo has helped the Bucks cement themselves as one of the top teams in the league. Through 39 games, the two-time MVP has averaged 31.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 60.8 percent from the floor. Antetokounmpo will be making his eighth straight All-Star appearance on his career in Indianapolis.

For LeBron, he still ranks amongst the league's best despite recently turning 39 years old. In 38 games, James has averaged 24.7 points, 7.6 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor.

In terms of notable moves in the voting results, Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis replaced Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns for 10th in the Western Conference frontcourt vote. Across the way in the Eastern Conference, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero jumped ahead of New York Knicks forward Julius Randle for eighth in the frontcourt vote.

The list of potential first-time All-Stars remains the same with Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, and Celtics guard Derrick White receiving the most votes from fans. San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren remain eighth and ninth, respectively, in the Western Conference frontcourt vote.

The fan voting for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game will account for 50 percent of the vote to decide All-Star starter. The remaining 50 percent is broken up, 25 percent going to NBA players and another 25 percent going to a media panel. Based on the results of the final fan vote, it appears as if Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Nikola Jokic are the likely starters from the West. In the East, the fan vote points towards Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid being named the All-Star starters.

Fan voting for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game concludes on Saturday, January 20. The official starters for the All-Star Game will be announced live during TNT's NBA Tip-Off on Thursday, Jan. 25, followed by the All-Star reserves being announced a week later on Thursday, February 1.