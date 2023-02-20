Denver Nuggets’ superstar Nikola Jokic made headlines at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, and not for his play on the court. The 28-year-old mistakenly thought he was the last pick in the draft, selecting himself for Team LeBron when Lauri Markkanen was still waiting for his name to be called.

It was one of the funnier moments of the night, with Jokic apologizing for his mistake after the game.

Nikola Jokic drafted himself so he wouldn't be the last pick in the All-Star Draft 🤣pic.twitter.com/6WKWkWkGli — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) February 20, 2023

Per Basketball Network: “The Joker did not realize that Utah’s rising star, Markkanen, was still up for grabs. That was allegedly not a deliberate flex on the part of Jokic; rather, it was a genuine error in which he got confused and believed he was the last pick, sheepishly approaching LeBron as though it were a formality.”

When a reporter asked Jokic if he walked onto Team LeBron after the NBA All-Star Game, he set the record straight.

“No, I just didn’t. I thought I was last. And I just stood up because I thought I was last. I felt bad, especially now I mean we really lost so. I just feel bad. I mean, I thought I was last and I just stood up because I didn’t see Lauri,” the superstar said postgame.

Markkanen was a good sport about the entire affair, getting a smile and a chuckle out of the situation.

“[Jokic] thought he was the last pick. So that’s why he stood up so early, made me look even worse. So, I blame it on him,” he joked.

"[Nikola Jokic] thought he was the last pick. So that's why he stood up so early, made me look even worse. So…I blame it on him." Lauri Markkanen reacts to being last starter picked in 2023 NBA All-Star Game ( via @TomerAzarly ) pic.twitter.com/nGaTu2oM3p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

“I wouldn’t draft myself either,” Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic said afterwards, after recording four points, five rebounds and six assists over 20 minutes on Sunday night.

The center has won back-to-back MVP awards and is in the running for his third straight, so his quiet NBA All-Star Game won’t mean too much to him, especially after his coach called it the “worst basketball game ever played.”