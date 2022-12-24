By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” as they face the New York Knicks on Christmas Day. It’s time to examine our NBA Christmas odds series with a 76ers-Knicks prediction and pick.

The 76ers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid had a monster night, scoring 44 points while shooting 18 for 30 from the field and grabbing seven rebounds. Alternatively, James Harden had himself a career night. Harden had 20 points, 11 rebounds, and a whopping 21 assists. Thus, he became the second player in 76ers history to record a 20-assist triple-double. Harden now shares this amazing honor with the legendary Wilt Chamberlain.

The Knicks lost 118-117 to the Chicago Bulls after DeMar DeRozan nailed a buzzer-beater to stun the Knicks at the Garden. RJ Barrett went nuts with a career-high 44 points while shooting 14 for 20 from the floor. Likewise, he sunk 10 of 13 free throws and contributed seven rebounds. Julius Randle scored 29 points with 12 rebounds to add to the effort.

The 76ers are 7-3 over their last 10 games. Conversely, they are 5-7 on the road but 5-5 over the previous 10 away from home. The 76ers lead the all-time series 261-204. Meanwhile, they have gone 7-3 over the last 10 games against the Knicks.

The Sixers and Knicks faced off earlier this season, with the Knicks prevailing 106-104 at the Wells Fargo Center. Ultimately, the Knicks shot 46.3 percent from the field while the Sixers struggled, shooting 37.8 percent. The Knicks also won the battle of the boards 50-44. Consequently, it helped them prosper.

Embiid has averaged 23.6 points per game with 10.7 rebounds a contest through 15 career games against the Knicks. Likewise, Harden has averaged 28.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds a contest through 26 games against the Knicks. Randle has averaged 19.7 points per game with 9.7 rebounds a contest throughout his career against the Sixers.

Here are the 76ers-Knicks NBA Christmas odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Christmas Odds: 76ers-Knicks Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -2 (-114)

New York Knicks: +2 (-108)

Over: 218 (-110)

Under: 218 (-110)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers are 19-12 after the win on Friday but have shown inconsistency throughout the year. Ultimately, they have star power but are still without Tyrese Maxey.

Embiid averages 32.5 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Meanwhile, Harden averages 21.4 points per game and 10.3 assists. The Sixers are 14th in the league in field goal percentage and fourth in the NBA in 3-point percentage. Meanwhile, they rank fifth in free-throw percentage. The 76ers have thrived when they have hit their shots from the triples and earned trips to the charity stripe. Significantly, when they struggle from beyond the arc, the games do not usually go their way.

But the Sixers struggle immensely on the defensive side of the ball. Consequently, it is largely due to their struggles on the board. The 76ers rank 28th in rebounds, as no one has made an impact on the glass. Additionally, they are 19th in blocked shots. It is a weakness in their game that the elite teams will expose.

The 76ers will cover the spread if they can hit their open shots and convert at the free-throw line. Moreover, they must stop Barrett and Randle from running all over them.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks are having a better season thanks to their three-headed monster. Significantly, the Knicks stand at 18-15 and sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Randle averages 27.5 points per game with a 46.4 percent shooting rate. Likewise, he gobbles 9.3 rebounds per game. Brunson averages 20.4 points per game while averaging 6.3 assists. Additionally, Barrett averages 19.7 points per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field.

The Knicks struggle with their shot, ranking 24th in field goal percentage. Moreover, they rank 25th from the triples. The Knicks are also 13th from the free-throw line. However, New York has handled the ball well, ranking fifth in turnovers. They also rank fourth in rebounds but only 22nd in blocked shots. The Knicks must play a fast-break game to compete with the 76ers. Therefore, it includes stopping Embiid and not giving him any chances to dominate them.

The Knicks will cover the spread if Randle, Brunson, and Barrett can convert on their chances and lead the charge. Additionally, they must force the Sixers to turn to someone else other than Embiid.

Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

These teams always play a great game nearly every time. Now, they meet at the Garden on Christmas Day. The 76ers will look to avenge their loss from November and take it to the Knicks. Thus, expect Embiid to run wild and dominate the Knicks, with New York having no answer for him.

Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: -2 (-114)