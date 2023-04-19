As far as Scoot Henderson is concerned, he should be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft over Victor Wembanyama.

The G League Ignite top prospect is widely expected to be a top three pick in this year’s NBA Draft at the very least and he is is certainly worth the hype.

After all, Henderson signed with the Ignite after graduating early from high school at 17 — making him the youngest player in G League history in the process. The point guard has already been shut down for the remainder of the season to ensure he remains healthy for pre-draft workouts.

He may very well be the best 19-year-old in the United States. But there’s another 19-year-old from France who has taken his shine away and that’s Wembanyama — a 7’4” French center with the skills of a point guard who can score one-legged three-pointers.

Wembanyama is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick with a number of teams being joked about for seemingly “tanking” during the regular season with the hopes of landing the Frenchman with the No. 1 pick.

When told of certain draft experts having him as the No. 2 or No. 3 pick behind Wembanyama and the University of Alabama’s Brandon Miller, however, Henderson had a simple response.

“Yeah, I think I should go one,” he responded in a GQ profile. “I know I’m gonna be one.”

Henderson was then asked if it was really important to be the No. 1 pick or if it didn’t matter.

“Yes. Of course, ” he added. “Who doesn’t want to go one?”

There’s certainly nothing wrong in believing in yourself and in Henderson’s case, believing you should be the No. 1 pick. In any other draft class, he may as well have been.

However, it still seems highly unlikely in this year’s draft with Wembanyama among the class of 2023.