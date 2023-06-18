With the NBA Draft coming this June 22, Cam Whitmore does his best to get his daily reps by getting in the gym with retired legend Carmelo Anthony.

The two could be seen practicing in Chris Brickley's famous Black Ops Basketball gym in New York, which usually hosts NBA talent for practice workouts. Whitmore is getting in on the fun even before being drafted.

Projected top-10 pick Cam Whitmore training with Carmelo Anthony 🙌 (via @Cbrickley603) pic.twitter.com/wuhHntriKV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 18, 2023

Cam Whitmore could be seen doing a bevy of drills, while also showing his tremendous athleticism through dunks, windmill dunks, explosive drives, and the like. He's shown that he has a deep offensive skillset, from post moves, to behind-the-back dribbles and step-back jumpers. Speaking of jumpers, his shot looked good in this practice, but it's a different story once it's on the court.

There wasn't much of Carmelo Anthony to be seen in the footage, mainly acting as a defender for Cam Whitmore, but back in the day, Melo would kill it in this exact same gym:

Before declaring for the NBA Draft, Cam Whitmore played one year with Villanova, averaging 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds on 48% shooting from the field and 34% from deep.

Projected to be a top-five pick, Cam Whitmore possesses tremendous athleticism along with his huge 6-7, 234-lb frame. He plays above the rim and is one of the most powerful dunkers in his class. He uses that athleticism to handle the ball in the open court and get to the rim, blowing by defenders in the process. As time goes on, he will develop creativity and find other ways to get to the rim through combo moves. He also has a nice touch from mid-range and is capable of shooting the three, something that is vital in today's NBA.

On the other end, he uses his athleticism to bring energy to the defensive end and especially in transition. He can also rebound the ball and hold his own against taller opponents.

It's entirely possible for Cam Whitmore to end up as one of the most athletic players of this NBA Draft, and he could very well be on his way to being a highlight reel every night.