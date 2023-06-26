G League Ignite is shaping up to have one of its best seasons yet starting this fall. Some top prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft have already committed to the developmental program and are now going to be joined by Izan Almansa.

Almansa is joining Ignite for the 2023-24 season, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. The 6-foot-10 center from Murcia, Spain averaged 9.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.2 blocks for the Overtime Elite league's YNG Dreamerz last season.

“My game has improved in a lot of ways in the U.S.; my shooting, physicality and also seeing how the people see the game here, everybody is trying to get to the same place so is super competitive,” Almansa said, via ESPN. “I decided to continue my development in the U.S. because I want to play here for the next years so I think that being in this environment is going to help me more.”

Izan Almansa has been the best player through the group stage period of the FIBA U19 World Cup. A modern forward, Almansa has combined "traditional big" skills like operating in the post with new-age requirements like handling the ball and initiating offense. pic.twitter.com/t31PvfkMMF — Nick Kalinowski (@kalidrafts) June 25, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Playing in a professional league for two seasons helped Almansa acclimate to increased physicality and helped him become a better all-around athlete. With G League Ignite, he can expect to face an even bigger level of intensity amongst competition that's just a step or two below the NBA level.

“I think because of the work that I did here, the last year, and also since I had to change my game when I came here to be more physical, more explosive, quicker,” Almansa told ClutchPoints' Michael Corvo about his time with Overtime Elite. “So, I think that really helped me. And when I went to play in the summer, I was faster, quicker, and everything. So, I was more ready to play against that. And, also, the confidence — the confidence that my coaches gave me, and my teammates.”

The crop of talent to make it to the NBA after playing in Overtime Elite features Amen and Ausar Thompson, who were each drafted in the top five of the 2023 NBA Draft, and Dominick Barlow, who played last season on a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

Izan Almansa joins a stacked G League Ignite roster that features Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland, two of the biggest prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft class, and Tyler Smith, who also spent time in Overtime Elite.