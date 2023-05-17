Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery and will presumably be selecting French phenom Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall selection. However, top prospect Scoot Henderson still believes his name is, and should be, in consideration, reports Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney.

“For sure. I think I have a [possibility] of going No. 1, and I believe in myself just like any competitor should.”

A confident answer from Henderson, who would probably have every right to believe so if he wasn’t in the same class as Wembanyama. Nevertheless, he is, and Wembanyama is projected to be one of the greatest players of all-time akin to the hype LeBron James received.

Wherever Scoot Henderson does get drafted to, that organization will be getting a heck of a player. The 19-year-old averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists across domestic and international play this season for the NBA G-League Ignite.

What has scouts most excited about Henderson is his size and athleticism at the guard position. He is 6’2 and 195 pounds and routinely dominates other guards with brute strength accompanied by sizzling quickness. Although he and Wembanyama are opposite prototypes, both have a very high potential of becoming NBA All-Stars.

While Wembanyama is probably going to be picked by the Spurs, Henderson will unlikely fall out of the top 5. Expect to see the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trailblazers, Houston Rockets or Detroit Pistons end up with Henderson. All of these teams could end up being great destinations for Henderson and will turn into instant rivals with the San Antonio Spurs as Henderson tries to perennially prove he should have gone No. 1 overall over Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft.