Victor Wembanyama wore a green suit during the 2023 NBA Draft, and apparently, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may have inspired him to do that.

During the 2023 NBA Draft broadcast of ESPN on Thursday, league insider Brian Windhorst shared the tidbit and noted that Wembanyama chose the green suit because James called him an alien. Wemby confirmed that as well before the draft in an interview with Stephen A. Smith, noting that it resembles “alien” and “space.”

Of course it did help that Wembanyama likes the color, noting that it resembles him. Given his statement, however, it's easy to assume that the youngster did it because of James' comments.

To recall back in October 2022, LeBron James was asked about Victor Wembanyama and his assessment of him. The Lakers forward refused to call him a unicorn, emphasizing that he can't call him that because he's a different breed.

“Everybody's been a unicorn over the last few years. But he's more like an alien,” LeBron shared. “No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is, but as fluid and as graceful as he is on the floor… His ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers out of the post, step-back threes, catch-and-shoot threes, block shots. He’s for sure a generational talent and, hopefully, he continues to stay healthy.”

It sure looks like Wemby is ready to live up to the Alien label, and LeBron might want to prepare himself for that considering how much the Frenchman wants to face him.