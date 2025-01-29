Bob McAdoo, an NBA Hall of Famer and five-time All-Star, recently shared a personal anecdote about his deep admiration of HBCUs and revealed just how close he was to attending one himself, per a report by NBA veteran and Sports Illustrated writer Troy Hudson

McAdoo, who first made waves in collegiate basketball at Vincennes University before transferring to the University of North Carolina, reflected fondly on the strong impact HBCU programs had during his youth in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“I thought about it,” McAdoo said of enrolling in an HBCU. “My father, the first game he took me to when I was a youngster was to see Winston-Salem State and North Carolina A&T. The HBCUs were just fantastic back in the day.”

McAdoo credited Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, a Winston-Salem State standout, as one of his primary inspirations. Monroe’s electrifying on-court presence and playground style left a lasting impression, with McAdoo molding much of his own game after the legendary guard despite playing as a power forward.

McAdoo’s love for HBCUs extends beyond personal memories. Now 72, he regularly highlights the rich legacy of Black athletes in collegiate sports to younger generations.

“I used to have to school Udonis [Haslem],” McAdoo said, referring to the Miami Heat veteran. “I said, ‘Udonis, everybody is talking about Florida State, Miami, and the University of Florida. Back in the day, Florida A&M was getting all the talent. Florida A&M would’ve smoked Miami.’”

Historically, HBCUs were a haven for Black athletes during segregation, producing a steady stream of exceptional talent for the pros. Many NBA greats, such as Monroe and Grambling State legend Willis Reed, attended HBCUs.

McAdoo himself grew up captivated by these programs and the standout athletes they produced. He admired institutions like Florida A&M, Tennessee State, and Winston-Salem State, which were magnets for top-tier Black players in the era before racial integration revolutionized college sports.

Though McAdoo ultimately attended North Carolina, his professional legacy speaks volumes about his decision. Drafted by the Buffalo Braves (now the Los Angeles Clippers) in 1972, McAdoo quickly ascended the ranks, becoming the NBA MVP in 1975.

He enjoyed a storied career that included two championships with the powerhouse Los Angeles Lakers in 1982 and 1985, albeit in a different role than he was used to at the start of his carer. The former MVP flanked the Lakers bench unit, giving them key depth that helped the Lakers contend in the Western Conference and eventually win the NBA championship.

McAdoo's comments reaffirm the NBA's historical tie with HBCU basketball. During All-Star weekend, the NBA will host the HBCU Showcase featuring Morehouse College and Tuskegee University from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.