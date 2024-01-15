Could the NBA's new game requirements dethrone Joel Embiid as MVP?

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the race for the NBA MVP award seems to be between the three names that have sat at the top of the rankings week after week. Denver Nuggets two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Philadelphia 76ers reigning MVP Joel Embiid, and Oklahoma City Thunder rising superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the three players that have dominated the league this season.

While Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander continue to fill up the stat sheets and lead their team to wins, Embiid has missed a chunk of time due to injury. While he did return on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, registering 40 points and 10 rebounds, the MVP big man has missed seven of the team's previous nine games.

As a result, Embiid has only played in 28 of the 76ers' total 38 games this season. Per the league's new player participation rules, every player must play in at least 65 games in order to qualify for awards at the end of the season. For Embiid, he can only miss a maximum of seven more games this season, otherwise, he will be ineligible to win the award.

The good news for Embiid and the Sixers is that he was able to play on Monday afternoon. In even better news, Embiid's 40-point, 10-rebound game against the Houston Rockets puts him behind only Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob McAddo, Bob Pettit, and Shaquille O'Neal for the most 40-point, 10-rebound games in NBA history, per Sixers Stats. When your name is mentioned with six different Hall of Famers, it's safe to say you're doing something right.

Embiid is a terrific player and has been featured at the very top of the MVP rankings throughout the course of the NBA season. However, his availability continues to be a major red flag, resulting in Jokic once again holding the top spot.

1. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

Previous Rankings: #1

2023-24 season stats: 40 games, 25.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 58.2 FG%, 35.0 3P%

Aside from shooting just under 80 percent from the floor in 2024, Jokic has averaged 26.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game over his last three games. The Nuggets star continues to leave teams shaking their heads simply because he can't be stopped. His insanely high shooting percentage is something that just adds more value to his stacked MVP resume. Set to make yet another start in this year's All-Star Game, Jokic is clearly the best player in the Western Conference right now.

When comparing Jokic to Embiid, the only thing that stands out right now is the number of games the Nuggets big man has played. Embiid has the edge when it comes to scoring, while Jokic holds the edge in playmaking. As far as their shooting numbers go, there is very little that separates these two MVP front runners.

The NBA MVP award simply comes down to player impact and availability. The chances of Embiid missing more games this season are likely, which is why he could wind up becoming ineligible to win the award in back-to-back seasons. Jokic continues to play in every game for the Nuggets and has them still competing at the top of the Western Conference standings, hence why he is No. 1 in the NBA MVP rankings.

2. Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers

Previous Rankings: #2

2023-24 season stats: 27 games, 34.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.0 blocks, 53.6 FG%, 35.2 3P%

Embiid getting back out on the court for Monday's matinee is certainly a step in the right direction pertaining to this year's MVP race. After all, a player must be available in 65 total games to be eligible for the MVP award. Already missing 10 games to this point, things aren't looking to good for Embiid's chances.

Against the Rockets, Embiid was fantastic in his return from injury. Along with joining all the legends mentioned before, Embiid also extended his 30-point, 10-rebound streak to 16 straight games. He has also scored at least 30 points in 17 straight games.

When you look at the numbers and the product on the court, Embiid has been better this season than he was last season. As long as he can stay healthy, Embiid will regain the attention of all the voters in this year's race. Until he is able to string together multiple starts, it is tough to trust that he will remain healthy the rest of the way.

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous Rankings: #3

2023-24 season stats: 37 games, 31.5 points, 6.4 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 55.8 FG%, 34.1 3P%

In terms of players who have made a difference for their team's chances to succeed at the highest level possible, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has to be at the top of this list. What Gilgeous-Alexander has done for the Thunder in such a short amount of time is incredible, especially when you factor in that his defensive abilities go severely unnoticed. In fact, Shai may just be a top 10 two-way player in the league right now.

The Thunder rank fourth in offensive rating and third in defensive rating, plus they are now the top team in the latest NBA Power Rankings. When you look at their roster, you wouldn't think Oklahoma City is one of the best offensive teams in the league. They don't have many fearful shooters, and the Thunder don't have a clear-cut No. 2 scoring weapon next to Gilgeous-Alexander. However, this team can score in bunches, much like they did last week, becoming the first team in league history to outscore their opponents by 100 points or more in a span of two games. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder achieved this feat in their 28-point victory over the Miami Heat, followed by a 62-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

At just 25 years old, Gilgeous-Alexander has cemented himself as one of the best scoring weapons in the NBA. Jokic and Embiid may have the numbers to back up their MVP case, but there is no denying that SGA has been the most impressive player in the league this season.

4. Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks

Previous Rankings: #4

2023-24 season stats: 34 games, 33.6 points, 9.1 assists, 8.1 rebounds, 48.5 FG%, 38.0 3P%

Luka Doncic played in just one game this past week for the Dallas Mavericks as a result of an ankle injury. However, in the one game he played against the Memphis Grizzlies, Doncic had 31 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Somehow, the Mavericks lost this game 120-103 despite the Grizzlies playing with a ton of their bench players due to injuries.

The fact of the matter pertaining to Luka is that he is sensational every time he takes the court. The Mavs star has recorded at least 30 points in 18 of the last 20 games he has played, including five games with at least 40 points. In total, Doncic has recorded 40 points at least seven times this season, making him tied with Embiid for the league lead in this category.

A one-man team at times in Dallas, Doncic continues to cement his status as one of the greatest playmakers in the league right now. Luka is the only reason why the Mavs find themselves six games above .500 on the season.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

Previous Rankings: #5

2023-24 season stats: 39 games, 31.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals, 60.8 FG%, 23.5 3P%

We all know how good Giannis Antetokounmpo is as a scorer and rebounder. But the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has elevated his play this season alongside Damian Lillard, becoming more of a facilitator as well in both the low-post and at the top of the three-point line. Giannis is currently averaging 5.9 assists per game, tying his career-high, and he has had at least five assists in 13 of the last 14 games he has played in. Over his last four games, Antetokounmpo has eclipsed double-digit assists twice.

The Bucks are currently 28-12 on the season, and they absolutely smashed the Boston Celtics last week, winning by 33 points in a game that they led by as many as 43 points. Even with the early-season struggles they had and their current defensive struggles, Giannis has the Bucks just 2.5 games behind the Celtics, who own the top spot and record in the NBA standings.

As long as he continues to record these 30-5-5 games like he has become accustomed to, as well as his near triple-double-like performances, Giannis is going to lurk in the MVP race. Should the Bucks earn the top spot in the Eastern Conference and possibly contend for the 1-seed, consideration will need to be given to Antetokounmpo for the NBA MVP award.

