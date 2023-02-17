We are entering All-Star Weekend of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. While much of the attention will be on the All-Star events in Salt Lake City, the playoff race is heating up. After an eventful trade deadline last week, teams are frantically jockeying for position in our NBA Power Rankings. We should obviously be ready for more electrifying and unpredictable NBA action. Let’s find out where all 30 NBA clubs rank heading into All-Star Weekend of this season.

The Boston Celtics reclaim the top spot this week, but other teams are big climbers, too. The Cleveland Cavaliers slide into a top-five spot, while the New York Knicks break into the top 10 as well. The Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors lead all climbers, though. The Wiz jump up 11 spots, while the Raptors rise seven places from last week. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors experience the biggest drop. Take note that when making these NBA Power Rankings, we take into account the teams’ overall win-loss records, their performances in the current month, their most recent streaks or slumps, and their efficiency differentials.

The Celtics continue to hold on tight to the best win-loss record in the league, while the Milwaukee Bucks continue to be the hottest team right now with 12 wins in a row. How about the other teams, though? Where does each team stand when it comes to the most current NBA Power Rankings?

Without further ado, let’s look at our 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings entering All-Star Weekend.

1. Boston Celtics (+2)

The Celtics have won seven of their last nine games and keep their spot atop the league standings. So far, the injury to Jaylen Brown hasn’t really stopped them from winning yet. That’s thanks mainly to Derrick White, who has stepped up big time in recent games. White suffered his own injury ahead of the All-Star break, but hopefully the time off will do him well. On the flip side, it’s good to have Marcus Smart back.

We head into the All-Star break with a win over the Pistons after the return of Marcus Smart. pic.twitter.com/4oublNL2P1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 16, 2023

2. Milwaukee Bucks (no change)

The Bucks haven’t lost since Jan. 22. Teams like the Nuggets, Clippers, and Celtics have fallen victim to them. Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo going out early in Chicago on Thursday night, the Bucks just couldn’t be stopped. Brook Lopez stepped up with 33 points as Milwaukee beat the Bulls. This team is just so loaded right now.

3. Denver Nuggets (-2)

The Nuggets slip down a couple of spots in our NBA Power Rankings. However, that doesn’t mean they’ve suddenly become a bad team. It’s just really tough to keep your spot at the top when so many other teams have performed really well. Having said that, Denver is still in a good position. They’ve won seven of their last nine games and still have the best record in the Western Conference.

4. Philadelphia 76ers (no change)

The Sixers enter the weekend winners of four straight games. They have successfully kept the Cavs at bay from third place in the East, though we’re not sure for how long. They have a tough schedule after the break. Their next six games are against the Grizzlies, Celtics, Heat (back-to-back), Mavs, and Bucks. That’s a killer gauntlet.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (+1)

The Cavs have been mighty impressive so far. Before losing to the Sixers, Cleveland had won seven in a row. They’re now ahead of the Nets in the Eastern Conference and are expected to continue heating up even after All-Star Weekend. Donovan Mitchell continues to ball out, while Evan Mobley has been explosive as heck.

6. Phoenix Suns (-1)

Boy, we cannot wait to see Kevin Durant play his first game as a Sun. Till that happens, though, this is just a pretty good team (instead of being a great one). The Suns, in fact, have split their last four games. They had good wins over the Pacers and Kings offset by losses to the Hawks and Clippers. We do expect them to be on a bit of a winning run after All-Star Weekend.

7. Memphis Grizzlies (no change)

The Grizzlies still have the second-best win-loss record in the West. However, they haven’t looked the part in the last several weeks. Is it impostor syndrome or just that the West is getting better? Remember that Memphis has won just four of its last 13 games. With so many other teams in the West improving after the trade deadline, we’re not confident the Grizzlies can keep second place in their conference.

8. New York Knicks (+5)

Winners of five out of their last six contests, the Knicks are on a bit of a roll right now. They have scored big wins over the Sixers, Jazz, and Nets in that stretch. All of those wins have helped them move five spots up in our NBA Power Rankings. The duo of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle just looks hot as heck as well. They should overtake the Nets for fifth place in the East very soon.

9. Brooklyn Nets (-1)

Speaking of the Nets, we do admire the fight in this crew. Since the trade deadline, Brooklyn has gone 2-2, which is better than expected. Still, they slide out of the top four in the East, and they will have to hold off the charging Knicks for No. 5. Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges have been putting up eye-popping numbers, though.

10. Sacramento Kings (-1)

On one hand, the Kings still hold the top spot in the Pacific Division. On the other hand, they’re just a game ahead of the Clippers, with the Suns and Lakers expected to put up big late-season runs. Are we still believers in these overachievers? Yes. We believe they should still make at least the play-in tournament. Beyond that? We’re not sure our faith is that strong.

11. Los Angeles Clippers (-1)

The Clippers are an interesting bunch. They’ve gone 5-4 in their last nine games, but they’re still a top-four team in the West. Losing Reggie Jackson should sting, but it has also allowed Terance Mann to somewhat find his place. Having said that, we still yearn for more consistency from this squad moving forward. Will they make a Russell Westbrook splash?

12. Washington Wizards (+11)

Are the Wizards good? Man, they still have a losing record, but they have looked pretty impressive of late. They’ve won four of their last five games and are in ninth place in the East. They have a key stretch after All-Star Weekend against the Knicks, Bulls, Hawks, and Raptors as they look to secure at least a spot in the play-in tournament.

headin' into the break with a dub like: pic.twitter.com/EZX8SB1cLx — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 17, 2023

13. Minnesota Timberwolves (-1)

The Wolves tumble down one spot in our NBA Power Rankings after losing three of their last five games. Wins over the Jazz and Mavs were good, but losses to the Nuggets, Grizzlies, and especially the Wizards weren’t what they needed. Mike Conley has also just been “okay” so far, averaging 7.0 points and 6.0 assists per game for his new team.

14. Toronto Raptors (+7)

Boy, the Raptors truly seem to have rediscovered a new lease on life. Toronto enters this weekend as winners of five of its last six games. They are now two games ahead of 11th place in the East and are poised to maybe continue climbing. Maybe Masai Ujiri was right in still giving this core a chance, eh? Also, returning center Jakob Poeltl just dropped a 30-piece on the Magic. Wow.

15. Dallas Mavericks (-4)

After winning their first two games with Kyrie Irving on board, the Mavs have suddenly dropped their last three games. Is that a portent of stormy seas to come for Dallas? It’s still too early to tell, but maybe it’s safe to say that the honeymoon period is now over. It’s time to really see if Luka Doncic and Irving can mix on the court together or if this experiment will blow up in Mark Cuban’s face.

16. New Orleans Pelicans (+1)

After a recent hot stretch, the Pelicans came back down to earth in a few of their recent games. They sandwiched a win over the Thunder with ugly losses to the Cavs and Lakers, and the Zion Williamson injury setback is bad news. Brandon Ingram will have to continue his monster play to keep NOLA in the mix.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (+5)

The Thunder have won four of their last six games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an All-Star. They’re also in 10th place so far in the West. Things are trending up for OKC, and we’re excited to see how far they can go. If SGA can keep being healthy along with strong contributions from Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, and Jalen Williams, the Thunder might be a sneaky dangerous play-in opponent.

18. Los Angeles Lakers (-3)

The Lakers have won two out of three games since the trade deadline. That’s impressive, but it’ll also take a lot more than that for them to sneak into the West’s play-in tournament. Also, this team is 3-4 overall in February with games against the Warriors and Mavs still on deck. We want to say that this team is going to be good late in the season. We’re just not there yet.

19. Miami Heat (-3)

The Heat head into All-Star Weekend on the heels of back-to-back losses. Granted, they lost to the Nuggets. However, they surely should not have lost to the Nets. Keeping the core of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro might sound sweet. However, they need to find ways to put more wins together soon.

20. Golden State Warriors (-6)

The Dubs have lost three of their last four games and are in danger of slipping further down the West seedings. They are currently in ninth place, but so many other teams are nipping at their heels. The recent losses to the Blazers and Lakers were particularly damning. They face the Lakers, Rockets, and Wolves to finish their February schedule, and we’ll see how things go. Right now, though, the picture just doesn’t look rosy at all, especially with Steph Curry’s return unclear.

21. Utah Jazz (-2)

The Jazz are on a bit of a slump right now. They have lost five of their last seven games, and we don’t think they’ll win enough games to stay in 10th place out West. Also, as of this writing, Russell Westbrook technically hasn’t been bought out yet. We’ll see how that goes, but when he does leave, we’re also not sure where that leaves the Jazz.

.@wojespn reports that Russell Westbrook has communicated with the Bulls, Clippers, Wizards and Heat about possible buyout destinations. (via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/CTwVTX00cb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 16, 2023

22. Atlanta Hawks (+2)

The Hawks have gone 2-2 since the trade deadline, with a big win over the Suns included in that stretch. They’re also in eighth place in the East. Newcomer Saddiq Bey hasn’t made a big splash yet, but Hawks fans hope he can inject some more energy into this squad’s frontcourt.

23. Portland Trail Blazers (-5)

The Blazers have gone 1-2 since the trade deadline and are in a tie for 11th place in the West. They need a lot of late-season momentum to steal a top-10 spot from any other team out there, but we’re not sure if they can actually do it. Yes, Damian Lillard is Damian Lillard, but this team has just been so inconsistent of late.

24. Chicago Bulls (-4)

The Bulls have lost six games in a row. That’s the biggest reason they’re down four spots in our NBA Power Rankings. Strangely enough, they’re still just two games outside the East’s play-in tournament. However, based on how they’re playing, they will likely fall further behind.

25. Orlando Magic (+1)

Recent losses to the Heat and Raptors were expected. A win over the Bulls a few days ago, however, was very welcome. We have absolutely no doubt the Magic will miss the play-in tournament. Still, we’re excited to see whose party they’re going to spoil moving forward.

26. Indiana Pacers (-1)

Maybe the Pacers should have done more at the trade deadline, yes? They kept guys like Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, and we’re not sure what kind of difference that would make. They’ve lost five of their last seven games and are 2.5 games outside of the play-in tournament. Keeping both of those players likely won’t change a thing.

27. Charlotte Hornets (no change)

The Hornets snapped a seven-game slump by winning back-to-back against the Hawks and Spurs. We’re hoping they continue winning after All-Star Weekend so they can finally put together a legitimate win streak this season.

28. Detroit Pistons (+1)

The Pistons have won just two of their last seven games. Strangely enough, those two wins are enough to put them ahead of the last two teams in our NBA Power Rankings. Also, James Wiseman had 11 points and five boards in his first game with Detroit. Not too shabby.

29. Houston Rockets (-1)

After back-to-back wins to bridge January and February, the Rockets have lost seven in a row. Ouch. That hurts. Unfortunately, it’s also not that surprising.

30. San Antonio Spurs (no change)

The Spurs haven’t won a game since mid-January. They’re happy lounging in the cellar, waiting for Victor Wembamyama to come Stateside. There’s no end in sight for the Ls in San Antonio this season. They remain at the bottom of our NBA Power Rankings.