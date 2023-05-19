Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Amid the conference finals matchups in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, news of major change coming for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game has made headlines. The NBA and NBPA have agreed to have talks about increasing the competitiveness within the All-Star Game as part of the new collective bargaining agreement. The changes should take place immediately in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

NBA and NBPA agreed in recent months to have talks about increased competitiveness in the All-Star Game as part of new collective bargaining agreement, sources said. Changes could come for the 2023-24 season. https://t.co/gQHni8oBLb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 19, 2023

The discussions make sense given the NBA’s failed attempts at changing the All-Star game format to make it more competitive. In the end, the NBA will eventually just have to come to terms with the fact that the All-Star game is meaningless for most of the players. Giving any meaning to the game that could impact the actual outcome of the season would just hurt the overall product and a majority of the players in the NBA.

With that being said, changes will be coming and it is evident that both the NBA and the NBPA are still willing to increase the stakes associated with the game. It won’t be long before those stakes are known, as the changes will be enforced by 2024.

For fans and players alike, this news does not take priority given the ongoing conference finals matchups. As the Denver Nuggets secured a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, the Miami Heat will look to do the same against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Players on all four teams couldn’t most likely care less about the news of a changed All-Star weekend while they continue to fight for a championship.