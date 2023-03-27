Bronny James has developed at a rapid pace into the player and NBA prospect he is now. Lavar Ball believes the next best step for his future development is to go play overseas in the NBL.

“Uh, yes. On the fact that, you have all these players in college trying to come out. You gonna set your own stage across the water…People wanna see, he gonna fill the gym up. Two things gonna happen. When you’re young, and you like that, and your dad is where he’s at…lot of people going to come to the gym and say ‘he ain’t like that for real.’ The other half is going to want to support him. So the gym is going to fill up…It’s better over here because you are playing against grown men and you are getting paid. You wanna play basketball and you really that dude, why am I sitting in class trying to pass a chemistry test?”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ball gives two primary reasons in his NBL recruitment pitch. The first is that he will simply attract more fans to the gym versus the college route. This could be highly contested, as major college basketball programs do just fine with attendance, but there is no doubt that professional leagues like the NBL can sell out games as well.

The more sensible argument is the amount of time Bronny James would be able to dedicate to his game. If he were to play overseas, he would be getting paid to get better all the time and be able to play against grown men. In college, he would still have to be a student and only be playing against young, developing bodies.

Whether the advice is sound or not, Lavar Ball has a track record of success. His youngest son LaMelo Ball played overseas from a very young age, and is now the face of the Charlotte Hornets. For now, the basketball world awaits the decision from Bronny James.