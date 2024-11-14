Carmelo Anthony told Rudy Gay, The Kid Mero, and Kazeem Famuyide a story about the time Stevie Wonder told Anthony he loves to watch him play, via his podcast 7PM in Brooklyn. The clip is already going viral on social media with over 100,000 views in under two hours. Wonder is widely known for being an American music icon and artistic genius. He's also blind, which listeners understanding of Anthony's confusion.

Anthony, sitting with Gay, Joel Martinez a.k.a. The Kid Mero, and Famuyide, told the story in response to Mero asking Anthony and Gay if they had ever received compliments on their play from someone they wouldn't expect to hear that from. Anthony took the question literally and recalled something that happened at the 2011 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, which Wonder attended.

Anthony tossed himself a softball with his setup of the story, telling the other three that one of the most famous 20th century artists had gotten access to the locker room to meet the players and that he had an opportunity to speak with Stevie Wonder.

“All-Star weekend. LA. We in the back. Locker room – hallway flooded. Only certain people can break those lines,” Anthony said to set the stage.

At this point, Rudy Gay turned around in his chair and refused to look at Anthony so he wouldn't laugh as the story progressed. Anthony proceeded with his setup.

“We're in the back. Yo, Stevie Wonder, yo, he wants to meet the players. [He] comes out, ‘yo, Stevie!'”

Anthony proceeded to play the role of Wonder, saying “Carmelo Anthony,” pausing after. Each of the other three co-hosts knew where this was about to go and braced themselves.

“Don't even say it,” Mero responded. “Don't even say it.”

Anthony continued and said that Wonder told him he “loves watching [him] play,” sending the cast of four into a fit of laughter.

7PM in Brooklyn just began its second season of programming. The show added analysts Monica McNutt and Kazeem Famuyide to their rotating cast of co-hosts. 17-year NBA veteran Rudy Gay is also joining for season two. Mero and Anthony hosted season one of the show and invited guests often.