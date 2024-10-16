“I’ve got friends!” Stevie Wonder exclaimed at the start of his show in Baltimore, Maryland.

He was not wrong. Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama walked Wonder on stage to begin his show. Throughout the near-three-hour show, Wonder gave the spotlight to Shelèa and the Morgan State University Choir.

His can’t-miss tour is a star-studded affair. Wonder is also backed by an incredible brass and wind section and vocalists who nail his biggest hits.

The hit-filled setlist is bound to please any fan — except the one fan who would croon an unrecognizable off-key rendition of their favorite song as a way of requesting it — no matter if they have been a fan for six months or 60 years.

One thing is for sure: Wonder’s music unites people. The overall motif of the show is one of hope and love. Throughout this show, the thousands in attendance were able to let go of the weight on their shoulders.

Stevie Wonder’s Baltimore show review

There were several instances where Wonder led the crowd in a singalong. He started the show by doing a rendition of “Heat Wave,” during which he changed the lyrics to “landslide,” presumably as a reference to the upcoming Presidential election. Admittedly, my tired brain thought he was referencing the Fleetwood Mac song of the same name. Hindsight is 20/20, as they say.

Some were more joyous, like when he had the crowd sing “You Are My Sunshine,” one of his favorite childhood songs. The song is one example of the anecdotes that Wonder would include in his show. He also reminisced about his past collaborations and his earlier years.

It was funny when one audience member shouted something to correct Wonder. But the direct source knows the timeline of his life better than anyone. The moment showed how close we think we are to celebrities and musicians whose music connects with us deeply.

The Obamas were a recurring theme throughout Wonder’s show. He dedicated “For Once in My Life” to them before later covering the Beatles’ “Michelle” (if only he performed his song with Paul McCartney, “Ebony and Ivory”).

As the election looms, it is probably not a coincidence that the Obamas were in the house for the show, given how much Wonder reinforced how important it is to make change happen. He also performed “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” in the second slot of the show, the most on-the-nose political moment of it.

Some may find the political talk tiring, something Wonder acknowledged. He found a balance between speaking and preaching. (However, he did say that he still loves those who wished he would get on with the next song.)

Impeccable segues

Credit to Wonder’s band for being on the ball with their song-to-song transitions. In between some songs, he would play a little piano melody before hitting notes that everyone would recognize.

There is no greater pop than when something like “Isn’t She Lovely” or “Superstition” seemingly comes out of the blue. Everyone in CFG Arena began grooving the second the bass line from the latter became clear.

Even Shelèa — who the crowd was openly skeptical of when she started her set — won the fans over. The performance of “The Blessing of Abraham” by the Morgan State University Choir was another highlight that got people moving.

His voice

The only thing that stinks is realizing how old Wonder is getting, not that his voice is any indicator of that. Wonder still has the youthfulness of his voice, which is amazing considering his longevity.

Sure, he will let his backing band take the high notes of certain songs, but Wonder’s voice has one up on Elton John and Paul McCartney in this period of their careers.

John’s voice is still powerful, even after he stopped touring, but lost some of its youthfulness (to no fault of his own). McCartney, a touring machine for decades, has a voice that has started to get thinner as the years add on (though his 2024 performances sound good by all accounts).

Wonder knows his limitations, taking a break mid-set in an unprecedented move. He also drank tea in between songs to help soothe his throat.

And the precautionary measures clearly paid off. It is remarkable how close his voice resembles his younger self. “Superstition” may as well have been a studio recording.

It is easy for artists to get lost in the past. An ageless wonder, Wonder packs the setlist with all of the hits you would want to hear. Make no mistake, “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” may be the tour’s namesake, but it is one of the few new songs played.

He just wants to spread peace and love. That is what Stevie Wonder did over three hours in Baltimore. Given how good he still is and his support system, you do not want to miss him when he comes to town.

Stevie Wonder’s full setlist for his Baltimore show

Below is the full setlist from Wonder’s Baltimore show, including the mini-set where Shelèa took over.

“Heat Wave” (Martha Reeves and the Vandellas cover)

“Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart”

“As If You Read My Mind”

“Master Blaster (Jammin’)”

“Higher Ground”

“You Are My Sunshine” (Jimmie Davis cover)

“You Are the Sunshine of My Life”

“For Once in My Life” (Jean DuShon cover)

“Singed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours”

“My Cherie Amour”

“Overjoyed”

Shelèa and the Morgan State University choir set

“Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)/”Feel Like Makin’ Love” (medley)

“You’ve Got a Friend” (Carole King cover)

“Something’s Coming”

“The Blessing of Abraham” (Donald Lawrence cover performed by the Morgan State University Choir

Stevie Wonder’s second set