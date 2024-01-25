Carmelo Anthony opens up on Kobe Bryant

To most basketball fans who witnessed the NBA's past two decades, hearing the nickname “Melo” automatically paints an imaginary picture of Carmelo Anthony in a Denver Nuggets or New York Knicks jersey pulling up for a jump shot over a defender. Known as one of the most prolific scorers the game has ever seen, Melo is arguably a legend to many.

In a recent podcast, Anthony reflected on many topics, and one of them involves a fellow great: the late Kobe Bryant. Considering how Bryant is known as one of the most competitive players to ever step foot on the hardwood, one would imagine that a basketball conversation with him always revolves around the topic of winning. And that's exactly what Anthony just confirmed.

“You can’t talk hoops with him,” Anthony said, pertaining to Bryant. “You can’t because it’s always going to come down to winning championships. So there's two people you can’t talk to, where that’s their only thing”

His co-host, The Kid Mero, mentioned Michael Jordan and Bryant as guesses.

“You got it,” Anthony responded. “When you banter that back and forth, what are you going to say. It’s a mutual respect that gets gained.” (via 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero)

Anthony also touched on his relationship with Bryant while playing for Team USA in the Olympics. It was widely known that the Mamba's competitive nature extends off the court, which itself put Anthony in a position to play mediator between Bryant and the rest of the players.

“My relationship was being able to kind of bring him (Bryant) into the so-called circle or brotherhood. I wanted you to be a part of just something with us. It was tug of war for a minute,” Anthony said. “I don’t know if you saw the clip from “Redeem Team” where Bron (LeBron James) is like laughing and making fun…people don’t even know that was the ice breaker for my brother (Bryant). Okay I ain’t got to be on edge in lion mode all day long. I can relax, I can breathe.

Throughout their careers, Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant both showed a level of basketball that only a few have managed to reach. Their dominance on the hardwood garnered them millions of fans, both in the USA and overseas. So for those who follow the game, hearing insights such as this is surely a joy to listen to.