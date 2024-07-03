The Orlando Magic are up next when it comes to title contention. Paolo Banchero is in the middle of all of this and it looks like he's ready to take the next step. This NBA offseason, the one-time All-Star is training with generational talents who paved the road for him. Who might these people be, you ask? One of them is trying to make it back to the league while another is It's none other than Chris Paul and Isaiah Thomas.

Paolo Banchero along with Chris Paul and Isaiah Thomas are headlining the Elite Camp in Las Vegas. All three of them have different hopes to achieve in this camp. For the Magic star, he needs to get into All-Star form as early as the offseason such that he can impact his team's entry in the win column. Moreover, Banchero has already shown his capability in leading the Magic but moving to an All-NBA level is just different.

Chris Paul, on the other hand, is trying to get his edge back. The San Antonio Spurs guard has to be ready to catch up to the pace that Gregg Popovich and Victor Wembanyama play. While he is still elite at dropping dimes, his old age needs to be remedied by extra conditioning in the NBA Offseason.

The other person headlining this star-studded camp was Isaiah Thomas. This former Most Valuable Player candidate is looking for another shot at getting back into the league. He had stints with the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks but just could not quite land a permanent rotation spot. Now, he is using the NBA Offseason to prove his worth to these front offices. After all, he can still put up buckets and facilitate offenses despite his age.

Fans go rabid for the Magic star with Chris Paul and Isaiah Thomas

Everyone is invested in how these three big names are going to venture into the next season. A lot of them had nothing but praise for the way they were handling themselves throughout the NBA Offseason.

“Paolo Banchero posted his personal highlights from his run at the Elite Camp. Each clip showcases his array of versatility in scoring the ball. From pound dribbles to score inside, operating as the screener in PnRs to his patented fadeaway jumper,” an avid spectator said about the Magic star.

Chris Paul even got a huge declaration from a fan, “I think CP3 averages 14.5/9.3/3.9/1.3 next season with the Spurs! Making it easy on Wemby, instilling leadership qualities in him, getting him easier buckets, and learning how to lead a team. Wemby has the talent & motor & skills, it’s about to get scary for the league lol.”

Others were also advocating for Thomas to get a new deal, “@cavs, we need depth at point guard. Why not sign @JohnWall and @isaiahthomas to a 3-year option for 15 million makes a lot of sense. Come on Kenny make this happen.”

Hopefully, all of these stars get what they want off the camp whether it's momentum for an All-NBA nod or a new contract in the league.