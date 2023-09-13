Former NBA three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard wants to play with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and others on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics. But if he cannot, he issued an ultimatum to the NBA stars.

Howard, who plays for Taoyuan Leopards, said he would suit up for Taiwan and drop 85 points per game. Via his Instagram:

Dwight wants to join LeBron on Team USA for the Olympics… or else. (via @DwightHoward / IG) pic.twitter.com/z1FAVIHiyz — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) September 13, 2023

Howard, unfortunately, would not be able to suit up for Taiwan since he is not a citizen. Howard does not currently meet the requirements for residence, which are outlined on Taiwan's citizenship details.

Dwight Howard competed for Team USA's “Redeem Team” in 2008. The team won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

That team included James, the late Kobe Bryant, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and top-10 all-time scorer Carmelo Anthony, among others. Howard was at the peak of his powers then but at 37 years old is not even in the NBA.

Monday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported James, who last competed for Team USA in the 2012 Olympics, wants to represent the country in 2024. Charania reported a “group of Hall of Famers” including Durant and NBA Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry were prepared to commit.

The United States finished fourth in this year's FIBA World Cup, a disappointing result for a team that has the premier basketball league in the world and has not taken less than gold in the Olympics since 2008. Star NBA players, including James and Co. hope to change that, as does Howard if he somehow gets an invite.