Is Enes Freedom a terrorist? The last time I checked, this was not the case. However, based on the shocking developments in his native Turkey, it does seem like the country is treating him as such.

The Turkish government has just placed a massive $500,000 bounty on Freedom’s head after placing him on the nation’s infamous Most Wanted list. This treatment is reserved for the most gruesome of criminals, and apparently, Turkey has deemed Enes Freedom as one of them.

The outspoken NBA big man has taken to Instagram to share his reaction to this news. What you can say for sure is that the 30-year-old is not at all fazed by the Turkish government’s recent power play:

“Come and get it @rterdogan , Wanna waste half a million? Be my guest 🎶” Enes wrote in his caption, addressing Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Based on his defiant response, it is clear that Freedom is not scared. He’s been beefing with the Turkish government for many years now — which includes Turkey revoking his citizenship — but there’s no denying that the feud has reached a whole new level with this recent development.

Enes Freedom, who is now an American citizen, also sent a message via Instagram as he attempted to shed some light into his current predicament:

“Thank you for all your supportive messages.

“First, they took my family away. Second, they took my job away and now they want to take my life away.

“Your support and prayers mean so much to me.

“Let’s keep standing tall for Freedom & standing against Dictators in the world,” he wrote.

Enes Freedom has not played in the NBA since being waived by the Houston Rockets in February of last year. He has yet to find a new team, and there’s no denying that all the controversies he has been involved in has played an integral role in the same.