After the NBA trade deadline passes, plenty of playoff-contending teams always flock to the buyout market to try and add a veteran presence or two to their roster. As they say, one man's trash is another man's treasure. In this case, one player a team doesn't want anymore could really help a contender in either conference. This has resulted in plenty of players, such as Otto Porter Jr., Marcus Morris Sr., and others, hearing their names come up in buyout rumors.
Already, the league has seen several notable names on the move after securing buyouts. Kyle Lowry joined the Philadelphia 76ers, Delon Wright filled Lowry's old spot with the Miami Heat, Danilo Gallinari went to the Milwaukee Bucks, and Spencer Dinwiddie decided to head to the West Coast in order to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
Regarding Porter and Morris, they are two veterans who still find themselves on a new team since the trade deadline, a spot neither of them saw themselves being in. So, why is the buyout market all of a sudden of importance to the NBA world this week? Well, March 1 is the final day for a player to be waived by one team and remain eligible for the postseason if they were to sign with another.
While none of the players listed below are expected to make that much of a difference for any potential team they could sign with on the buyout market, there are several names who could be of value on the bench. After all, Porter has championship experience from his time with the Golden State Warriors, and Morris is a 13-year veteran who has always been a sturdy scoring presence at either forward spot.
Here is a look at the 10 best NBA buyout candidates still remaining ahead of the March 1 deadline.
Otto Porter Jr. – Utah Jazz
Initially dealt from the Toronto Raptors to the Utah Jazz in the Kelly Olynyk trade earlier this month, Porter has been away from his new team in order to figure out his immediate future. This has led to many speculating that Porter is seeking some sort of buyout since he is in the final year of his contract and making $just over $6 million.
Should Porter secure his release from the Jazz, there are several playoff-contending teams that would show interest in him. In terms of teams that have a roster spot available and could utilize the veterans abilities, the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors all make sense as viable landing spots. The Los Angeles Clippers, who do not have an open roster spot, could also benefit from a 3-and-D wing like Porter.
It would definitely be a little surprising if Porter is not on the move in the near future.
Marcus Morris Sr. – San Antonio Spurs
Like Porter, Morris was also dealt at the trade deadline, as he was shipped from the Philadelphia 76ers to the San Antonio Spurs. Although it was expected that he would be bought out and waived upon arrival, two weeks have passed with Morris remaining on the Spurs' active roster. The veteran forward is in the final year of his contract and currently making over $17 million, which is where some disagreements could be in terms of a potential buyout.
Should he be bought out, Morris will be one of the better overall offensive talents available for playoff contenders to take a look at. Former Sixers guard Patrick Beverley, who spent time with Morris in Philadelphia, put out through his podcast Twitter page that his former teammate was leaning towards signing with the Timberwolves, so do what you will with that information.
Joe Harris – Detroit Pistons/Buyout (Waived)
It was not too long ago that Joe Harris led all players in three-point shooting percentage. He did so with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. For his career, Harris has shot 43.6 percent from three-point range and can bring value to any team wanting an experienced shooting option on their bench.
The problem with Harris is that he was waived by the Detroit Pistons on an expiring $19.9 million deal, meaning various title hopefuls like the Celtics, Warriors, and Suns would all be ineligible to sign him due to new CBA rules that went into effect. The 32-year-old can still provide value on the wing to a team vying for a playoff spot if he regains his shooting form.
Mike Muscala – Detroit Pistons/Buyout (Waived)
At 32 years old, Mike Muscala appears to be on his way to yet another team. After beginning the 2022-23 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Muscala was traded to the Boston Celtics. In the offseason, he was then included in the deal with the Washington Wizards that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. From there, he was dealt yet again from the Wizards to the Detroit Pistons ahead of this season's trade deadline in the same trade that sent Marvin Bagley III to Washington.
Now, Muscala and his representation have negotiated a buyout with Detroit in order to let the veteran join a contending team. Where could Muscala be heading? Keep an eye on the 76ers, Suns, and Oklahoma City Thunder as three viable landing spots. All three teams have an open roster spot, and the stretch big man spent four seasons with the Thunder. Going back and being a veteran presence for Chet Holmgren in what has been a magical season to this point for Oklahoma City seems to make a ton of sense.
Danuel House Jr. – Detroit Pistons/Buyout (Waived)
Danuel House Jr. is yet another player the Pistons released a few weeks ago when he was acquired from the 76ers. For his career, House has always been known to be a reliable role player on the wing who tends to play out on the perimeter offensively. While his shooting percentages have declined through the years, House can still provide value to a playoff-contending team given his experiences.
A team in a position to win and contend right now would benefit from having the 30-year-old as an option near the end of their bench. Better yet, he'd be a great player to have around in the locker room and for practices.
Killian Hayes – Detroit Pistons/Buyout (Waived)
The Pistons waived 2020 lottery pick Killian Hayes at the trade deadline. Since then, very few teams have shown interest in him, which is a bit of a surprise because Hayes has always been a sturdy facilitator and ball-handler. The lefty guard is not a great shooter or scorer, but he had a four-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio when he was released by Detroit this season.
There are a few younger teams out there that are rebuilding and may want to take a look at Hayes down the stretch run of the season as a possible bench addition. The San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, and Washington Wizards could all use a youthful point guard right now willing to fit any role needed of him. If the 22-year-old doesn't get another chance this season, it wouldn't be shocking to see him go back to Europe and play there.
Chimezie Metu – Memphis Grizzlies/Buyout (Waived)
Chimezie Metu has always been an underrated big man, dating back to his time with the Sacramento Kings. While he may not be the most effective stretch big man, Metu is comfortable playing out on the perimeter offensively, and he is a lot more athletic than many give him credit for. Metu has the frame to guard various big men around the league, and he can be a strong rebounder, especially in terms of creating second-chance scoring opportunities on the offensive glass.
Any team wanting to add frontcourt depth for rebounding purposes should consider signing Metu for the remainder of the season.
Danny Green – Philadelphia 76ers/Buyout (Waived)
The 76ers released Danny Green early in the year when they moved James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. Since then, Green has not received any calls from a team vying for his services. A three-time champion who has shot 40.0 percent from deep over the course of 14 seasons, Green is a great veteran locker room presence.
The only reason teams aren't interested in Green is because he suffered a torn ACL in the 2022 playoffs. Since then, he has not been the same two-way presence he was earlier in his career.
Cory Joseph – Indiana Pacers/Buyout (Waived)
Traded from the Warriors to the Indiana Pacers for a second-round pick and cash, Cory Joseph was waived by Indiana upon arrival at the trade deadline. Always known for his low turnover percentage and facilitating duties as a backup point guard, Joseph can still be productive for a playoff team. Unfortunately, he just wasn't given enough opportunities to play with Golden State due to Stephen Curry and Chris Paul being in the same backcourt.
In the two seasons prior to this year, Joseph shot 40.1 percent from three-point range and averaged roughly 3.6 assists per game with the Pistons. Any team that runs into injury problems in their backcourt should have Joseph at the top of their replacement list.
PJ Tucker – Los Angeles Clippers
This is a long- shot, hence why PJ Tucker is the last player to appear on this list. The Los Angeles Clippers veteran has made it very clear he doesn't want a buyout, and he even told ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly that a buyout is “not on the table.”
Although he wanted a change of scenery at the trade deadline, Tucker appears to be content for the moment in Los Angeles. This is likely due to the fact that he's making $11 million this season and will opt into his contract of $11.5 million for next season. At 38 years old and turning 39 in May, the veteran has no reason to give up money that he has earned over the course of his crazy career. The only way Tucker hits the market is if the Clippers waive him to make room for someone else in their championship pursuit.