A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Last season, two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas played 22 games in the league between the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately for the 5-foot-9 combo guard, he wasn’t able to secure a new deal with any team this past 2022-23 campaign.

Despite his lack of success in securing an NBA comeback, Thomas is not ready to give up on his dream just yet. If you’ve seen his videos, you can clearly tell that this man can still ball, which is why it isn’t at all surprising that he’s receiving multiple offers from several teams. It’s just that none of them are coming from the NBA.

Thomas himself admitted that there have been several offers for him to take his talents abroad. Nevertheless, he’s decided to reject these offers as he continues to keep his eyes fixed on a potential return to the NBA:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The offers continue to come in but that’s not where I’m at right now. Only one goal and that’s back where I belong, I do want to play at least 1 season overseas for the experience when I’m done with the league tho,” Thomas wrote in his tweet.

As he said in his tweet, though, Isaiah Thomas does intend to play abroad before he calls time on his career as a pro. That won’t be happening anytime soon, with the 34-year-old still looking to make one final run in the NBA next season. Whether or not he is able to reach this lofty objective, however, remains to be seen.