Former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas is dealing with a minor struggle decades after his retirement. The former 12-time All-Star and current NBA TV analyst revealed on Thursday that he is dealing with a Bell's palsy diagnosis amid illness concerns from fans.

“I've gotten a lot of love from people who are saying, ‘Well, Isiah's sick,'” Thomas said on Mark Jackon's ‘Come and Talk 2 Me' podcast. “I haven't really told anybody. I got Bell's palsy. That's why you're seeing me like this. I appreciate the prayers and the love, but that's what's happening with my mouth right now.”

Bell's palsy is a rare condition affecting the nerves on one-half of the victim's face. It is typically temporary and resolves itself after a few months.

On his Instagram page, Thomas confirmed that he made the statement to clear up concerns some fans had of a potential stroke. Thomas has not let the diagnosis stop him from working, as he also confirmed on Instagram that he will still continue his NBA TV duties.

Long before beginning his broadcasting career, Thomas was known for his 13-year stint with the Pistons from 1981 to 1994. In his career, Thomas led Detroit to two NBA championships while achieving one Finals MVP award. He was widely recognized as the leader of the “Bad Boys” era that rivaled Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

Isiah Thomas matched by Cade Cunningham in Pistons history

Isiah Thomas' Bell's palsy announcement came one day after Cade Cunningham matched him in Pistons history. By posting 33 points and 10 assists in Detroit's Dec. 26 win over the Sacramento Kings, Cunningham became the first player in team history to average 25 points and 10 assists in a month since Thomas did it in 1984.

The achievement marked the second time Cunningham reached one of Thomas' team records during the 2024-2025 season. Earlier in the year, Cunningham passed Thomas with his sixth triple-double, inching closer to the Pistons franchise record. Grant Hill owns that achievement with 29 triple-doubles in a Detroit uniform.

Since landing in Detroit, Cunningham has claimed numerous records and achievements set by Thomas. The latter is unanimously regarded as the best player in franchise history. However, Cunningham is making a strong case as the most talented Pistons player to ever suit up.