Following Doc Rivers' departure, JJ Redick seems to be on the verge of a significant promotion to ESPN's NBA Finals commentary team.

JJ Redick has already built an amazing media career after retiring from the NBA in 2021 but it looks like he's close to reaching a huge milestone in his media journey. The Atletic's Andrew Marchand is reporting that Redick is the leading candidate to join the ABC/ESPN's NBA Finals commentary team alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke.

JJ Redick has emerged as the leading candidate to join Mike Breen and Doris Burke on ABC/ESPN’s NBA Finals broadcast, sources briefed on the network’s plans told The Athletic,” Marchand wrote in his report. “The potential move comes amidst the upheaval in the ESPN NBA booth that began with the firings of longtime lead analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson during the company’s layoffs last summer…This has opened the door for Redick, 39, to take another step in what has been a meteoric rise in sports media that began even before he retired from playing.”

Redick potentially joining the NBA Finals commentary booth for ABC/ESPN comes after Doc Rivers left the network in January to become the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks following the ouster of Adrian Griffin. Rivers was signed to a three-year contract with ESPN to become the lead color commentator alongside Burke shortly after his firing from the Philidelphia 76ers.

According to Marchand, Redick has not received an official promotion offer from ESPN. Additionally, ESPN has contemplated forming a two-person team consisting of Breen and Burke. The network aims to finalize everything soon, with an internal target of around the upcoming All-Star break. ESPN has chosen not to provide any comment on the story.

Redick has risen to fame for his different view of basketball analysis. The former three-point marksman approaches his breakdown of the game from a more constructive view, often emphasizing his love for the sport of basketball and the concepts that make the game great. He's made frequent appearances as a guest debater on ESPN's First Take, making headlines debating Stephen A. Smith, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, and other contributors about the NBA.

Redick also commentates games for ESPN, often being pared with Ryan Rucco and Richard Jefferson in a three-man booth. He also hosts the widely popular The Old Man And The Three podcast. If Redick is selected to be a part of the NBA Finals broadcast team, it'll be a seminal moment in his media career and a sign that ESPN is looking to elevate a new generation of broadcasting talent to the forefront. 2