As John Wall eyed his next career move with a possible retirement, he's committed to staying ready. Regardless of what happens, his mind remains clear. Wall explained on the Draymond Green Podcast that he's ready for whatever comes next.

“I’m still staying ready and putting the work in,” Wall said. “I’m enjoying the game, watching it. You never know what happens, but I’ll give it another year, next season, and see what happens. If it doesn’t happen, then I’m cool with giving it up. I feel like I had a great run, I’m not mad about it.

“Injuries are a part of the game; the basketball doesn’t bounce forever. I always want to be known as someone more than just a basketball player. That was a great thing and a great run for my career if that’s how it ends, but I’ve got a lot more life to live.”

Wall played his last NBA minutes for the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2022-23 season. He played 34 games before he was traded to the Houston Rockets and waived. Since then, there's been plenty of uncertainty in his mind. His athleticism isn't getting better, and injuries have continued to pile up.

Regardless of that, he knows what he's capable of.

John Wall is honest about retirement

In Wall’s NBA career, he was a 5X All-Star and made All-NBA 3rd team once in 2017. Not to mention, he made an All-NBA Defensive Team once in 2015. Also, Wall is one of the most explosive point guards in NBA history. While that time might be over, Wall seems to say he would be willing to take on a Udonis Haslem-like role with a team.

He talked about being a veteran presence without actually playing or being in the rotation.

“If I go to a team that needs help and I feel like I can fill that void, cool,” Wall said. “But if I go to a team that they’re like, ‘We just need you to be a great vet presence.' I'm fine with that because, up front, they’re being honest with me.”

It seems that Wall simply wants to be back on the basketball court, regardless of what happens. He's made that point abundantly clear. Some fringe contenders could use someone like him to lift up their locker room. Also, he could be a productive player if given minutes.

Either way, he's determined to get back on the court. If it doesn't work out though, he leaves behind a quality career as one of the best point guards in the 2010s.