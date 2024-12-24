Point guards are usually the smallest players on the court. While their job is to facilitate the offense, point guards have grown to become athletic enough to execute some of the most thunderous dunks of the game. Here are the 9 most explosive NBA point guards of all time, ranked.

There's not a lot of NBA point guards who can match the explosiveness of Derrick Rose. If it weren't for serious knee injuries, who knows what he could've achieved more in the NBA.

Besides, Rose was crowned as the youngest NBA MVP in history for a reason. Rose didn't shy away from putting his defenders on the poster on the fastbreak or an open lane. It's safe to say that Rose wasn't fearing anybody when he got up to the rim.

When it comes to punishing rims, it's safe to say that Russell Westbrook is one of the best. When Westbrook gets loose on the fastbreak, any NBA fan can expect Westbrook to have a powerful finish at the rim.

While Westbrook loves getting his triple-doubles, the former NBA MVP does have a good talent at finishing with a fury. Sometimes, it makes you wonder what did rims ever do to the former All-Star guard.

The Memphis Grizzlies are an up-and-coming team thanks to Ja Morant. Although gun controversies have slowed down Morant's career as of late, he has proven that he has the tools to become the next face of the NBA.

A part of his talent is his ability to simply put anyone on the poster when he goes for a dunk. In fact, even seven footers like Victor Wembanyama are not spared from Morant's dunks.

Although John Wall is continuing to look for a new NBA home as of the moment, there's no doubt that he was an elite point guard during his prime. In fact, one can even consider him a top-five point guard in the NBA in the early 2010s.

When healthy, Wall possessed unmatched speed and agility while being able to effectively finish around the rim. Apart from being a solid passer, Wall's ability to slash and speed to the rim is often capped off by a momentum-shifting finish.

5. Kevin Johnson

Before there was Derrick Rose, NBA fans got to watch Kevin Johnson. Johnson was one of the shiftiest guards in the NBA. But more importantly, he showed no fear on who he would meet at the rim. In fact, it's safe to say that it was Johnson who ushered in the era of explosive guards, proving that even the smallest players on the court can pack a good punch.

6. Nate Robinson

Speaking of the smallest players, Nate Robinson only stood 5'9. Despite having all the odds against him in basketball, Robinson silenced his critics en route to three NBA Slam Dunk Contest Championships.

Robinson was highly acrobatic and athletic for his size, capable of dunking over massive players like Dwight Howard. In addition to this, don't ever let Robinson see daylight. Otherwise, he's cleared for takeoff more often than not.

7. Baron Davis

Prior to his knee injuries, Baron Davis was a dangerous scorer. Whether it's shooting from the outside or cutting his way through the rim, Davis was a reliable bucket-getter.

But while Davis can thrive in isolation plays, don't ever give him an open lane to the hoop. When healthy, Davis was capable of dunking on just about whoever was in front of him. He simply had no regard for human life.

8. Robert Pack

Often overlooked and underrated, people often forget that Robert Pack was one of the most athletic players during his peak.

While his numbers weren't always the flashiest, Pack was a great contributor for various NBA playoff teams, including the Denver Nuggets squad that took down the top-seeded Seattle Supersonics in the 1994 NBA Playoffs. Furthermore, Pack was always ready to show up in the highlight reel once he gets an open lane.

9. Spud Webb

Before Nate Robinson impressed the NBA, the league had another player less than six feet tall in Spud Webb. Webb only had a stature of 5'6. Nonetheless, he clearly had good enough hops to dunk. In fact, how can anyone forget when he took over the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 1986? Furthermore, he was also the smallest player to ever win the competition