John Wall was traded to the Houston Rockets by the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, and was promptly bought out by the Rockets, so Wall is looking for a new team. It does not seem that there is a market for him as of right now, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.

We’re not hearing much on him as of right now,” Haynes said, via Bleacher Report.

He is not the only one who has been hearing that.

“Nothing, I’ve gotta be honest, I haven’t heard,” said NBA writer Marc Stein. “I really haven’t heard of any market there.”

John Wall was once a star player for the Washington Wizards, but it has been a rough couple of years for him. He has not played over 41 games since the 2016-17 season. He sat out the 2019-20 season due to injuries, then was traded to the Houston Rockets for the 2020-21 season, when he played 40 games. He sat out all of 2021-22 as the Rockets were rebuilding. Then he signed with the Clippers, hoping to find a role on a contending team.

It was a struggle for Wall with the clippers, as he averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 assists in 34 games, while shooting 40.8% from the field and 30.3% from three. He had been sitting out due to an abdominal injury.

It seem that teams are not interested in Wall as of right now. He is far away from the five-time All-Star he was with the Wizards, and it seems possible that we might not see him play for the rest of this season.