The second installment of Netflix's “Starting Five” was just announced, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The cast includes Kevin Durant, James Harden, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Haliburton. While Durant and Harden highlight this season, LeBron James and Jayson Tatum highlight season one.



The first season debuted on October 8 and highlighted Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis, in addition to James and Tatum. In that season, it showed a personal glimpse of the hectic life these players have. For instance, Butler played through the death of his father, and Edwards welcomed his first child throughout the show.



While there's no glimpse or trailer of Season 2, it's along the same premise. The documentary wants fans to get an inside look at superstars' lives. Each episode in the first season was 45 minutes long. That should be the case, barring any major producing changes.

What could we see from Kevin Durant and James Harden in “Starting Five”?

It could be along the same lines as what people saw with James and Tatum. It could highlight their personal lives to a significant degree, but it might not be as enjoyable. For Durant, he has no children, no partner, and is solely committed to basketball. Harden, on the other hand, could be more unpredictable. There have been stories of him going to nightclubs quite frequently, either in Houston or another major US city. Although Netflix won't likely show that, you never know.

Durant's section of the season could highlight his first season with the Phoenix Suns Big 3. It was a disappointment on paper but the Slim Reaper still had a great year. He played in 75 games and showed that age is just a number for his productivity. For Harden, he had a bit of a downward year. However, he played alongside Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who were pretty healthy in their own right.

It's uncertain if the season will include footage from the 2024-25 season. Harden and Durant will face each other twice before the end of October. Both were notably teammates on the 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder squad that went to the NBA Finals. Both players have been intertwined their entire careers. From the Thunder to the Brooklyn Nets, the duo shined when they played together.

Fast forward and both players are trying to lead their respective teams to the promised land. Durant is hoping to lead the Suns to their first championship. Harden hopes to get the Clippers in the same spot. Regardless, it should be a fun series watching the inside scoop of their personal and professional lives.