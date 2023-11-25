Former Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett wants people to learn to embrace the present-day stars in the NBA.

Former Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett has never been one to be short on opinions. Although Garnett's playing career concluded nearly a decade ago with a return season to his original franchise, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Celtics legend has continued to stay in the spotlight with various media appearances and opinions that he has on the current state of the NBA.

Recently, Garnett stopped by The Stephen A. Smith Show with ESPN sports media personality Stephen A. Smith to discuss the state of the modern NBA and why sometimes, reminiscing on past eras of the league can be detrimental to the stars that we have in the present version of the association.

“The problem I think with today is that we are so hung up on the yesteryear of the culture and the history that built the league, that we're missing out on greatness right in front of us,” said Garnett. “LeBron James is 38 m—-f—— years old doing something we've never seen… we've got to get over this. Michael Jordan, Magic [Johnson], they are the past. We've got to embrace this new ish. We've never seen Stephen Curry. We ain't never seen anything like Stephen Curry. We keep talking about Jerry West–shoutout to Jerry West, he was a super goon, did great things for the league–but yeah, we're in a new time. Jerry West ain't never seen this type of range.”

As part of a generation that consistently talks down upon the new era of players, it's refreshing to see Kevin Garnett embrace the greatness that currently exists in the league.