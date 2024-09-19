Today, Minnesota Timberwolves icon Kevin Garnett is celebrated as an NBA champion and a legend with an extraordinary work ethic and fierce competitive drive. However, early in his career, that same competitive fire landed him in hot water when he overstepped in front of Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan.

The game took place in February when the Bulls visited Minnesota for their final matchup of the season. The Timberwolves, led by Kevin Garnett, were determined to pull off an upset against the reigning dynasty, with the contest remaining close throughout.

Kevin Garnett talking trash to Michael Jordan

“We're in Chicago and it's my rookie year,” Garnett opened. “It's the second half of the year and you know how you caught on now right? You got your little one two moves and you're getting them all and you got some confidence,” said the Timberwolves legend on the All The Smoke podcast.

As KG was talking, he could feel Michael Jordan’s gaze on him. He turned to find MJ locking eyes with him, holding the stare for a solid 15 seconds. That was KG's second opportunity to back off, but with a crowd full of supporters, he kept going. Then, he noticed J.R. Rider trying to talk to Jordan, attempting to smooth things over by explaining that KG was just a young rookie who didn’t know better. It didn’t seem to make much of a difference.

“So I'm in that. JR Rider and Michael [Jordan] are having a good game but as we're coming out the timeout, I'm on y'all. I can't even explain it, I'm just like ‘Keep killing that n*****, yo.' And he was like ‘Yeah, you too.' So as I'm walking off I double back like ‘Keep killing that m****, yo.' And as I say that, I feel it. Hands on hips, legs locked, and Michael is stared at me for about 15 seconds. I can walk this off, like i don’t even feel it, and play it off and dummy out, but f*** that. Nah, I’m here.”

“So, I’m on one. Keep killin’ this n**** yo. ‘Okay keep it up.’ So I hear JR go ‘yeah alright young fella, keep going.” Garnett continued.

“So he tryna get me off, now that I recall it, he was trying to kind of back me off a little bit. I double back, so he go, ‘Hey look Mike, he don’t really know how we,’ I see him and mike having a conversation, ‘he don’t really know, he excited,’” the NBA champion continued his story.

Garnett learning his lesson

However, Garnett's trash talk ended up fueling Michael Jordan, who took control of the game in the final moments. Jordan finished with 35 points and 6 rebounds, leading the Bulls to a dominant 120-99 victory. Garnett and the Timberwolves ended up losing all three matchups against the Bulls that season.

“I can't even describe the next 6-7 minutes of play. In this next 6-7 minutes of play we down 25 now, it was just at two. Mike had 18 and he had like 40 now. JR and myself we ain't scored in about four minutes. They now subbed like 3 of the starters, like it just, it got bad quick yo.”

KG learned his lesson the hard way. He immediately apologized to his teammate, acknowledging his mistake. He considered himself fortunate to have veterans who understood that as a young player, he needed to learn, even if they occasionally got caught in the fallout.

“Never talked sh** again to Mike in my life. When I saw him at the All-Star Game, I apologized.” Garnett said.

KG also made it a point to apologize to MJ when they crossed paths at the All-Star game, hoping to prevent any lingering consequences, although he knew the intensity would still show in future matchups.