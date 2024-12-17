The death of Janis Timma has left the basketball world in shock. Among the many who have reacted to the tragic news of Timma's passing is Boston Celtics star big man Kristaps Porzingis, who, like Timma, is Latvian.

“Oh no, please tell me that's not true,” Porzingis wrote in Latvian on X (formerly Twitter).

In a separate post, Porzingis shared a heartfelt message that reminded everyone to always try to reach out for mental health's sake.

“Human connection is the cornerstone of our mental health. Please look after each other. JT light sand ❤️@janis_timma,” Porzingis said.

Timma was reportedly found dead in Moscow, Russia, though, authorities have yet to release an official statement about the nature of his death, as of this writing, per Newsweek.

Timma had extensive experience as a professional player, with most of his playing years spent in Europe. He was a two-time VTB United League Top Latvian Player, a former Baltic League champion and an ex-Baltic League Most Valuable Player. In addition, Timma had donned his country's colors numerous times, including in the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga.

Janis Timma's death shocks Kristaps Porzingis, basketball world

Before Kristaps Porzingis came into the NBA scene, Timma tried his luck in the league. In 2013, Timma was selected 60th overall in that year's NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, who later traded his rights to the Orlando Magic for veteran guard Luke Ridnour.

Timma never saw action in the NBA, but he did play in the Summer League for the Orlando Magic in 2021. In 20 games for the Lakeland Magic — including three starts — Timma averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

During the 2023-24 Liga ACB season, Timma averaged 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals through 10 games while shooting 38.8 percent from the field with just a 31.7 success rate on shots taken from behind the arc.

Following Timma's death, his ex-wife, Ukrainian singer and actress Anna Sedokova, shared an emotional post via Instagram Story.

“I have never understood how people who have this in their lives can record stories,” Sedokova, speaking in Russian, shared.

“But now I beg you, please, I have a child, he is small, he should not know anything,” continued Sedokova, who had her divorce with Timma finalized earlier this December.