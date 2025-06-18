The Boston Red Sox recently traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, which has sparked controversy amongst the fanbase. With the deal concluded, Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez calls out his former teammate David Ortiz for how he handled Devers' situation in Boston.

During a guest appearance on “Walk Off” on Bleacher Report, Martinez not-so-subtly blasts Ortiz for making his conversations with Devers public. The former Red Sox ace believes that had Ortiz kept the conversation private and gone out of his way to talk with Devers, then perhaps the star third baseman would still be in Boston.

“Well, Big Papi also made a mistake in spring training by speaking in front of the cameras about some of the things he needed to tell Rafael Devers. Just like I said before, that should have been handled in-house… I would've loved for Big Papi to come over, grab Devers, go to a restaurant, go to his house, throw a barbeque, and talk to Devers in his house.”

Pedro Martinez thinks that Big Papi made a mistake with Rafael Devers

The relationship between Rafael Devers and the Red Sox initially took a turn back in February when the front office signed third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract. Boston wanted Devers to play as a designated hitter, which the 28-year-old third baseman didn't want to do.

After first baseman Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury, the Red Sox then wanted Devers to switch to first base. Which again, was something the three-time All-Star had no interest in.

To Pedro Martinez's point, perhaps a more private conversation between David Ortiz and Rafael Devers could have smoothed things over. Or, potentially not. But at the very least, a private discussion likely would not have hurt the situation.

Devers, who is in the middle of another solid season, now plays for the Giants. Through 277 at-bats so far, Rafael Devers owns a .274 batting average and .401 OBP while recording 76 hits, 15 home runs, and 59 RBIs.