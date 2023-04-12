Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan look to still be going strong if their latest trip is any indication. They were spotting cuddling and kissing amongst friends on a massive yacht in Miami, proving the relationship is as secure as ever, reports TMZ.

Pippen and Jordan went public late in 2022, and social media had a field day with the new celebrity couple. However, it seems to have only bolstered their love for each other, as their own social media presence is starting to include one another.

Pippen has had quite the high profile dating list ever since her split from NBA Hall of Fame inductee Scottie Pippen. Before Michael Jordan’s son, she was linked to rapper Future, and current NBA players Malik Beasley and Tristan Thompson.

In terms of Marcus, his NBA Hall of Fame dad is reportedly cool with the relationship between his son and his former teammate’s ex-wife. It is smart for Michael Jordan to simply stay out of it, as becoming too involved in a son’s or friend’s love life can be a recipe for a disaster.

For now, Marcus and Larsa look to be thoroughly enjoying each other’s company and fully committed to the relationship. Scottie Pippen has been quiet in the dating scene ever since the split, but recent reports are that he might have found a new beau himself.

Regardless of whoever Larsa and Scottie Pippen are dating, or even marry, they surely just want what is best for each other. Currently, it looks like Marcus Jordan is exactly what Larsa needs.