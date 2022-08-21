LeBron James, Aaron Gordon put NBA dunk contest to shame with epic slam fest at CrawsOver

It’s a big day in Seattle today. In perhaps one of the biggest basketball events in the city, the annual CrawsOver league will feature some of the biggest names in the NBA today. We’re talking about players like Dejounte Murray, Aaron Gordon, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero. Oh, and LeBron James and Jayson Tatum will also be showing up. You may have heard of those guys.

The fireworks started before the game even tipped off, with LeBron James and Aaron Gordon treating the crowd to a mini-dunk contest. The Lakers star kicked things off with his signature tomahawk dunk. Then, LeBron and AG traded a couple of self alley-oops, much to the delight of the Seattle crowd. (via Overtime)

The CrawsOver is one of the more popular Pro-Am leagues in the United States. It is run by former NBA star Jamal Crawford, and features some of the most interesting players in the country. This time around, we had some big names entering the fray, as LeBron, Tatum, and a bunch of other NBA guys hopped in to hoop.

This isn’t LeBron’s first foray into the Pro-Am scene this year. Earlier this year, the Lakers star made headlines when he was announced as a surprise entrant to the Drew League. Now, he’s lighting the preseason up against by making an appearance in the CrawsOver.

We will keep you updated on any other notable news that happens during this momentous CrawsOver game. For now, though, fans can enjoy this incredible performance from some of the best players in the league.