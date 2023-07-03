Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors recently appeared on Podcast P with Paul George Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, and he discussed how he feels about the 2016 NBA Finals loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, saying it is a big what if for him.

“It's like the biggest teaser of my life,” Draymond Green said to Paul George, “I had 32, 15 boards and nine assists. And if we win that game I'm finals MVP. But did I really deserve it? Because we never should have been in a Game 7. And if we never get that far, do I then win a finals MVP if we finish it in five?”

“If we win [Game 7], I’m the Finals MVP… It’s like the greatest what if in my life, yet it’s one of the biggest teachers in my life.” Draymond Green says he would have won Finals MVP in 2016 if the Warriors had beaten the Cavs 🤔 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/iiarQzeZhA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 3, 2023

Green spoke about what he has been for the Warriors, and how a finals MVP might have changed his mindset.

“So I look back on that and I'm like, ‘okay, what changes if that does happen?' Does my mindset change?” Green said to George. “Like now that I'm a finals MVP does it not allow me to be what I've been to this team? Does it not allow me to be as humble as I've been in my situation? Me being what I've been to this team is the reason I'll make the hall of fame. It's like the greatest what if in my life. Yet, it's one of the biggest teachers in my life. And I don't regret it one bit.”

Lastly, Green said he feels bad for the members of the team who did not get to win a ring.

If I have one regret, it's that those guys who never got another chance, that didn't get to win, that burns me.”

The 2016 NBA Finals was one of the most memorable series, and it remains a huge what if for Green today.