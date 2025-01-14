It's not easy to keep one's composure in a professional sports setting. In the NBA, the officiating can sometimes push a player past their breaking point. But there are some who can remain calm even in the face of frustrations, with veteran guards Mike Conley and Malcolm Brogdon of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards, respectively, being cool and collected even when things aren't going their way.

As pointed out in the broadcast of the Timberwolves' clash against the Wizards on Monday night, Conley and Brogdon are the only active NBA players at the moment to never receive a technical foul. For Conley, who's been in the league since 2007, this is nothing short of remarkable, considering that he's logged nearly 36,000 minutes on an NBA hardwood. Meanwhile, Brogdon, who entered the association in 2016, has been at his best behavior for around 13,000 minutes played.

Conley has always been even-keeled on the hardwood, and he's been a valued member of locker rooms ever since he entered the league nearly 18 years ago thanks to his leadership and calm demeanor. The Timberwolves veteran always seems to have good control over his emotions, and he's been awarded for being one of the most consummate professionals in the league — winning the NBA Sportsmanship Award as the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year multiple times in his career.

Meanwhile, Brogdon has also long been lauded for his leadership and presidential demeanor; the Wizards guard has always taken leadership positions wherever he goes, so it's not a surprise to see him be at his best behavior on the court. He's also a vice president for the NBPA, so it's best for him to set an example for his contemporaries.

Mike Conley, Timberwolves get an easy win over the Wizards on Monday night

The Wizards have the worst record in the association, so it would have been a major surprise had the Timberwolves lost to them on Monday. But Anthony Edwards did not allow any chances of an upset to materialize. He scored a game-high 41 points to lead Minnesota to a 120-106 victory to move to 21-18 on the season.

Mike Conley has been settling into his life as the first guard off the bench for the Timberwolves, while Malcolm Brogdon continues to deal with nagging injuries as the Wizards prepare to trade him away with there being less than a month to go before the deadline.