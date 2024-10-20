Former NBA coach Monty Williams is leaving the professional game behind him….for now. Williams is taking a job coaching his son Elijah, per WOAI TV in San Antonio. Williams is coaching his son's prep school team in the Texas city.

The team is named TMI Episcopal and there are several young stars on the squad. Not only is Monty's son on the team, but so are Tim Duncan and Bruce Bowen's boys. Elijah Williams is considered a top prospect in the 2026 college basketball recruiting class.

Monty last coached for the Detroit Pistons, leading the franchise to one of the worst records in NBA history. Detroit finished the 2023-24 campaign with just 14 victories. The team also endured a massive losing streak in the middle of the year, that reached 28 consecutive games.

The new Pistons coach is J.B. Bickerstaff, who will be tasked with one of the toughest rebuilding jobs in the NBA. Detroit has a bona fide star in Cade Cunningham, but the team languished for most of the last campaign.

“I am pleased to have J.B. joining our franchise and commend our front office team on leading an extensive search,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores in a statement following the hire. “This is a pivotal time, and we need a leader who can immediately instill a culture of growth, development and inspiration. After spending time with J.B., it’s clear he is a passionate teacher with a competitive spirit who knows what it takes to win in today’s NBA. He’s also a strong communicator, which provides great synergy with Trajan and the front office team we have assembled. He will be an outstanding partner in helping our players maximize their potential and compete consistently.”

Williams lasted just one season as the head coach of the Pistons.

Monty Williams was a successful coach in the NBA before it fell apart with Pistons

Williams was considered one of the best minds in the NBA before his disastrous 2024 campaign. The coach had stints with Detroit, but also with the Phoenix Suns. He spent time as an assistant with other franchises, including the Philadelphia 76ers.

While a coach in Phoenix, Williams put together an impressive resumé. He won the NBA Coach of the Year award in 2022, and was also the All-Star Game coach that year in the Western Conference. Williams got fired from the Suns following the 2022-23 season, when the team lost in the Western Conference semifinals to the Denver Nuggets.

Fans of the coach are certainly wishing him a lot of luck at his new job. Time will tell if Williams returns to the NBA sidelines in the years ahead.