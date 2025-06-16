The Memphis Grizzlies didn't necessarily come into the offseason as sellers, but they were offered a package for Desmond Bane that they couldn't refuse. The Orlando Magic sent the Grizzlies four first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Cole Anthony in exchange for Bane. Despite the trade, the Grizzlies are reportedly not interested in blowing things completely up, meaning Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are off the table.

In fact, one reason the Grizzlies agreed to trade Bane is because Jackson's contract expires at season's end, and paying both of them plus Morant may have been tough. The Grizzlies will likely move forward with a core that features their athletic point guard and the former Defensive Player of the Year winning big man, along with all of the goodies they acquired from the Magic.

Still, fans are intrigued by the idea of a trade involving Jackson. The Bane trade proved that a superstar deal isn't completely out of the picture for Memphis, and if they'd be willing to move Jackson as well, then the Detroit Pistons should make a trade offer for him.

Pistons trade proposal for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Pistons receive: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Grizzlies receive: Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart, Bobi Klintman, 2026 first-round pick swap options, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

In recent seasons, players such as Kevin Durant, Paul George, and James Harden have been traded for an unbelievable amount of capital. Even Mikal Bridges was traded to the New York Knicks last year for five first-rounders and a pick swap. It was widely believed that these mega deals would become a thing of the past, but the Bane trade proved that idea wrong. It still takes a haul to land great players in the trade market.

Jackson likely won't be traded, but if he were, it would take a massive package to acquire him. The Pistons have plenty of tradable assets, including draft capital and young up-and-coming players. They also have a core that isn't far off from winning, especially in the weak Eastern Conference, so they could be willing to make an all-in move.

In this proposed deal, the Pistons would send the Grizzlies unprotected first-round picks in 2027, 2029, and 2031, as well as a pick swap in 2026. Additionally, Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart, and Bobi Klintman would be on the move. Jackson's modest contract allows this deal to happen without the need to include any huge contracts.

Jackson is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA. He could play alongside Jalen Duren in the frontcourt at the power forward position and also fill the backup center minutes lost by sending away Stewart. In addition to his All-Defensive level talent, Jackson has developed into an offensive force. He is one of the rare big men who can make 3-point shots at a high volume, evidenced by the two deep balls he made per game at a 37.5% clip last season.

Jackson averaged 22.2 points per game in what was his second All-Star campaign this past season. He has cut back on his knack for fouling, albeit at the cost of block production. Cade Cunningham's squad took a leap this past season, but they could become championship contenders with Jackson on the roster. Detroit has more available money than most teams when it comes to potentially extending the Michigan State product, too. Detroit's rebuild is over, and now is time to make the moves that can turn them into a champion.

Would the Grizzlies trade Jaren Jackson Jr.?

Tim Bontemps reported that the Grizzlies will not trade Jackson, and a contract extension with Memphis will likely be reached soon. Teams will still likely make calls about the availability of the two-time blocks leader, though, as highlighted by Brian Windhorst's report.

Regardless, it would obviously take a haul to pry Jackson away from Memphis, considering he is the superior player to Bane, and the Pistons might not have enough draft capital to make a deal work. Their 2025 first rounder is already being sent out, and they don't have any incoming first-rounders that they could include in a trade.

They do have a number of intriguing rotation-caliber players, though. Stewart is one of the few remaining enforcers in the NBA. His do-what-it-takes attitude and gritty style of play would fit perfectly on a Memphis team that always prioritizes grinders. Holland was a highly drafted first-round pick just last season, and he has tons of potential. Even Klintman has a high ceiling.

Teams such as the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets could likely offer more for Jackson's services, but they seem to have their focus on trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant. That may leave the Pistons with one of the best potential offers for Jackson.