Malik Beasley is living it up in the Bahamas.

The Detroit Pistons star is enjoying his time on the island with his girlfriend, Natalia Garibotto. Beasley and the model began showcasing their romance amid the NBA star's divorce from Montana Yao in March 2o25. He shares a son, Makai, and a daughter, Mia, with his ex-wife.

Beasley and Garibotto explored Exuma, spent some time on a yacht together, took a dive to view Pablo Escobar's plane wreck, and paddle boarded in the middle of the ocean, according to snapshots from the model's Instagram post.

Larsa Pippen Speaks On Relationship “Mistake” With Malik Beasley

Beasley's carefree island vacation follows his ex Larsa Pippen's harsh truth about their brief former relationship in 2020. In a conversation with Jason Lee, Pippen shared that she had “COVID brain” when she was dating Beasley.

“That was a mistake. That was a mistake. But I had COVID, you know? I had COVID brain,” Pippen told Lee on his titular show.

“COVID brain” is used to describe the cognitive impairment after COVID-19 infection.

“I had COVID brain! I just had COVID. I was stuck in my house, I hadn’t gone anywhere, and he was there! He was, like, on me, you know? Like, ‘Lemme see you! Lemme come see you. Lemme come see you.’ And I thought, ‘OK, come see me!'”

Pippen also revealed that Beasley was the one that initiated their romance.

“He was, like, on me, you know? Like, ‘Lemme see you! Lemme come see you. Lemme come see you.’ And I thought, ‘OK, come see me!’”

After seeing photos of Beasley and Pippen circulating online, Montana Yao, the Pistons' star's wife, filed for divorce. However, Pippen claims that she and Beasley got together after he was separated from Yao.

“I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my entire life so don’t sit here and paint a picture of me that isn’t tru,” Pippen, who was estranged from ex-husband Scottie Pippen at the time.

“Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that’s a fact,” Pippen added in a follow-up tweet.

Yao responded to Pippen at the time claiming her allegations were untrue.

“This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues,” Yao posted. “Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already.”

Yao and Beasley ended up getting back together after Pippen's romance with the NBA player ended after four months. Beasley and Yao welcomed their second child together, daughter Mia, in 2022. However, she filed for divorce again in 2025.

In 2023, Beasley was teammates with Pippen's son Scotty Jr. on the Los Angeles Lakers and the reality star shared that it wasn't as awkward as what people preceived the situation to be.

“They had a conversation when they were on the same team, and it was fine,” she explained. “It wasn't like we had a really bad breakup.”

Pippen is now dating former pro basketball player Jeff Coby.