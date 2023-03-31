Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The NBA and NBPA are quickly approaching the Friday night opt-out deadline for a new CBA set by Adam Silver, and details surrounding the deal are starting to emerge. A new CBA would not include an end to the “One-and-Done” era, as high school players would still need to wait a full year after graduating to enter the NBA Draft, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

With the NIL era of college basketball now in full swing, the report makes sense given college athletes ability to now make money off their likeness. In general, coming straight from high school would most likely prove a disadvantage for most players that try anyway.

Only a select few of NBA players were, and would be, skilled enough to make the jump straight from high school. Famous examples of course include LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, guys who possessed generational talent. For a majority of high school hoopers, playing elsewhere before making the jump to the NBA would be beneficial.

Regardless, this could mean good news for the chances that the NBA and NBPA come to an agreement before Friday’s deadline. This is just one detail of a potential deal, however it shows that headway is being made in negotiations.

If a deal is not met by the opt-out deadline, the current CBA would not actually expire until three months from now. However, Adam Silver has made it known that the NBA would opt-out if the current deadline passes without a new CBA. By Friday night, players and associates across the league will know if an agreement is in place.