The National Basketball Players Association and the NBA are nearing an important March 31st deadline to reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio released a statement regarding the NBPA’s positioning following a press conference from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Statement from NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio following NBA commissioner Adam Silver's press conference today: pic.twitter.com/T79TbdFjFK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 29, 2023

The NBPA makes it clear that they are determined in reaching an agreement and will be opting in to the current CBA. Silver is hopeful of an agreement as well, but says that if nothing is determined by Friday’s deadline, the league will opt out of the current CBA in June.

In Tremaglio’s statement, she emphasizes that the negotiations have been more than fair on both sides and the players association has done nothing out of the ordinary in getting a deal done. She essentially is putting the pressure on the NBA in the public eye.

If an agreement is not to be reached, there will be no concern from a fan perspective. Tremaglio highlights that games will continue to be played and any idea of a lockout will not be considered.

For now, the NBPA and the rest of the NBA world will turn their attention to the league office and Adam Silver to see if the association opts in to the current CBA. By Friday, both sides will know what the future of collective bargaining between the two will look like.

For the players, the upcoming NBA Playoffs will be at the forefront of their focus. Both conferences have playoff races coming down to the wire, so a new CBA will be of little emphasis as long as a respective player’s team is still in the hunt.