Former NBA point guard Patrick Beverley has managed to keep his name in the headlines ever since taking his talents to Israel earlier this summer to continue his professional basketball career overseas. Beverley became known as a “love him or hate him” type of player to NBA fans everywhere for his antics on the court, but that good favor started to run out down the stretch as his play on the highest level diminished.

Recently, Beverley found himself as the victim of some parody NBA accounts on X, formerly Twitter, posing as legitimate news sources and posting fake statistics from some of Beverley's games in his new league, including the claim that Beverley had gone 1-12 from the field and 0-4 from three point range in one of his games with four turnovers.

Now, Beverley is firing back at those falsehoods via his own Pat Bev Pod podcast.

“Nah, that wasn't true,” said Beverley. “That was my first preseason game. I started the game, maybe five dimes in a row. I think the first quarter was 23-0. I didn't shoot a shot. I went to the free throw line three times, knocked all my free throws down. The score was 33-8 in the first quarter… but you know, that's how the Internet is.”

Beverley also said that he would make sure to keep those meme accounts updated on his real stats next time, highlighting another recent game in which he played well.

“I played 19 minutes. I had 13 points. I had five assists. I had three steals. We won by 20. I DM'd on Instagram, Basketball Forever, like ‘damn, y'all just going to lie?'” said Beverley. “‘No, no, Pat, we're just following what's on Twitter…' ‘I guess I have to send y'all a box score after every game. So I sent them the box for tonight's game. But that's the world that we live in now. Someone makes a mistake, you've got to correct it ASAP.”

A polarizing career

While it may be lost in history due to his outsized personality, Beverley was a solid contributor on many good teams throughout his career, including the Houston Rockets with James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers both before and after the arrivals of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Still, it's likely that Beverley's NBA career will most be remembered for his frequent trash talk and brazen claims in press conferences.

In any case, it would be nice if his statistics overseas were at least reported accurately.