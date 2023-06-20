The NBA has indeed become a global league. Players from all over the world, especially in Europe, have been constantly arriving and dominating the NBA. Just take for example Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who, in just a matter of years, has won two NBA Most Valuable Player awards and an NBA title. For New York Knicks star Julius Randle and Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, it's a trend that will stay for a long time.

“You're not going to find any players like Jokic, but that's what it's going to turn into. Every position has become more scheme guard to be able to do more things, like crazy positionless,” Randle said during his recent appearance on the Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

The likes of Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are having so much success in the NBA with their versatility and all-around brilliance despite their sizes. Traditionally, big men would be spending most of their time on the floor inside the arc, waiting for passes and posting up for buckets. That's not the case today in the NBA, with everyone from guard to center all capable of pushing the ball and spotting up for shots from the perimeter.

Paul George also added to that notion: “They're going to flirt with this shit for a little while longer because I mean, it's all the Euro guys that's really changing our league. Think about Yanis. You think about the Joker, Luka, Wemby coming in. It's all these international guys that have this crazy skill set.”

As Paul George mentioned, the looming entry of Victor Wembanyama to the league will only help further the influence of the European style of play in the NBA.