Paul Pierce appeared on the show “It Is What It Is” recently and defended a past take where he said that he was better than Dywane Wade. The Boston Celtics legend made the argument that Wade was surrounded with talent that made the Miami Heat icon better, but if he had played with LeBron James and Chris Bosh, Pierce said he would've won a ring with them too. Sure enough, NBA fans had mixed reactions.

One fan remembered the initial take that Pierce made on ESPN, and when that happened, Jalen Rose responded with all the facts.

That time when Paul Pierce said he was better than D-Wade… and Jalen Rose responded with this 😭 pic.twitter.com/suMfr1RO1p https://t.co/FMEwksdI0T — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) July 22, 2023

Rose had all of the statistics ready to go, and Michelle Beadle was backing him up the entire time, which fans also thought was one of the funnier parts of the whole situation.

Michelle Beadle instigator hall of fame 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Phil (@Otownhero93) July 22, 2023

Many fans took to the comments to share their thoughts that Pierce was way off with his bold take.

Not everyone was team Wade, however. Pierce fans stood their ground and sided with the claim.

Paul is a better player and a better person.

A real life role model. — GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) July 22, 2023

Lebron has stated himself his biggest rival was Paul Pierce and has had countless battles with him but todays young nba fans who probably mostly didn’t witness it have this agenda against Paul for whatever reason and give him no respect pic.twitter.com/Ax53ey7w76 — CELTICS ☘️ BANNER 18 (@BiggLynch) July 22, 2023

At the end of the day, facts are facts, and the numbers side with Dywane Wade, but Paul Pierce does have a point. Surrounding someone with talented players will make that person look better and will certainly help them win championships. Because of that, there's no way to concretely determine who is better than who, and that what makes those types of NBA debates fun.

Pierce and Wade both ended up having very successful careers and were part of some great competitions against each other when the Heat and Celtics were on top of the East. We got to see a lot of great battles between the two stars on the basketball court, and now with their playing careers over, the competition moves to talk. We'll see if this carries on and Pierce continues to defend his word, or if it'll start to fizzle out.