ESPN poll names top NBA player today and 5 years from now … and it’s not Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic

Stephen Curry has just won the 2021-22 NBA title and Finals MVP while Luka Doncic has been largely considered the future face of the NBA, but despite that, coaches, scouts and execs don’t think the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter is the best player in the league today and that the Dallas Mavericks guard will be the best five years from now.

Instead, both honors go to one person alone: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In a recent survey conducted by ESPN among 15 coaches, scouts and execs, Antetokounmpo was named the best player in the league today. He got an overwhelming 11 points, while Curry ended up getting only three votes. LeBron James had one.

When asked about who’s going to be the best player five years from now, the Bucks forward was voted no. 1 again. He was not the overwhelming favorite, though, as he got seven votes while Doncic got six.

The voting is rather interesting since Giannis will be 32 five years from now. With that said, it’s rather interesting that a lot of NBA execs still see him dominant at a time when some are already beginning to decline.

However, it’s hard to counter against those votes, especially since Giannis has continuously improved himself year in and year despite already reaching the highest point in the league. Not only is the Greek Freak an NBA champion, but he is also two-time MVP and a Defensive Player of the Year.

If Giannis can continue to stay healthy, it’s not hard to see him dominating the league for the next half decade or so.