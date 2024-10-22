Former NBA player Rajon Rondo was arrested earlier this year in Jackson County, Indiana, and body camera footage from the incident has now surfaced, shedding light on how the arrest unfolded. The footage, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows police officers discussing Rondo’s basketball career shortly after pulling him over on January 28.

Rondo, driving a black Tesla without a properly secured license plate, was stopped by officers who quickly recognized the former Celtics guard. The video shows officers chatting about Rondo's time in the NBA after obtaining his information.

“He's a former basketball player,” one officer said. “He played for a bunch of NBA teams.”

Another officer chimed in, saying, “Not that I care, I'm just telling you.”

Later in the encounter, one of the officers asked Rondo directly about his career. “You played in the NBA, didn’t you, buddy?” the officer asked. Rondo confirmed, to which the officer responded, “Wow!”

Body cam footage reveals arrest as Rajon Rondo reaches plea deal

Despite the officers’ recognition, Rondo was arrested after they discovered a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a gun in his vehicle. The four-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, who last played in the 2021-22 season, faced three charges following the arrest.

In September, Rondo reached a plea deal with prosecutors, agreeing to plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of unlawful carrying of a handgun. In exchange, the two other charges were dropped. Rondo was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but the sentence was suspended. Instead, he will spend the time on probation, provided he stays out of further legal trouble.

Rondo, 38, enjoyed a lengthy NBA career, playing for several teams including the Boston Celtics, where he won a championship in 2008, and the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he claimed another title in 2020. Despite his decorated career on the court, this incident marks a troubling chapter in his post-basketball life.

The released footage adds a new layer to the incident, highlighting how Rondo’s high-profile status did not impact the outcome of the arrest. His agreement to a plea deal has now closed the case, but his future under probation will be closely watched.