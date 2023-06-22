When the San Antonio Spurs select Victor Wembanyama No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, fans can officially start salivating over the potential dream matchups to come across what is hopefully a long and prosperous career. The 19-year-old super prospect has a player he is especially looking forward to battling on the court.

“I'd say KD,” Wembanayama told the press before his name is called at the podium later Thursday night, via ClutchPoints. There is no wrong answer to the question. The French star has already expressed how special it will feel when he faces LeBron James for the first time next season. But Kevin Durant might actually be an even more tantalizing matchup.

Although he is truly a unique entity, many believe Wembanyama's ceiling is Durant. The center's offensive game has a long way to go to catch one of the best scorers the game has ever seen, but it is rare to see two tall and lanky guys with such an impressive skill set and handle. Those type of players were once incomprehensible, and now, they can share the court.

With a work-in-progress jump shot and a young Spurs team that will likely weather some more growing pains in 2023-24, eyes will be glued to high-profile star showdowns such as this one. Records cease to matter to fans when there is an opportunity to witness a first in a generational talent's career. They want to see if Wembanyama can quickly grab the torch from LeBron James and Kevin Durant and prove to be every bit as great as advertised.

We are getting ahead of ourselves, though. There is plenty of time to anticipate this monumental face-off. But be prepared, because the NBA may never be the same once the Victor Wembanyama era begins Thursday night in Brooklyn.