NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson accepted management roles with Reebok this week. Shaq will serve as president of basketball. On the other hand, AI will serve as vice president of basketball, per NBA footwear industry reporter Nick DePaula.

Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky: "We're bringing two of our legacy athletes together & having them be in real management positions. These guys deserve to be in the executive ranks…"

Shaquille O'Neal said he treasures his new responsibility with Reebok, per WWD's Jean E. Palmieri.

“Looking back on my career with Reebok and in basketball, this appointment means everything to me. It's a reminder of where I've come from and what I've built. I'm just motivated to make an impact and bring the brand back to the place it belongs in basketball,” Shaquille O'Neal said.

“AI is a founding father of Reebok basketball and has left a lasting impact on the game and its surrounding culture. There is no one I'd rather work with to bring in a new generation of ballers to Reebok than him. Shaq and AI back at it – feels good,” O'Neal added.

Shaquille O'Neal dropped a hint about his new role on Instagram this past weekend. Shaq posted a picture of himself showing his presidential candidacy. It turned out he and Allen Iverson will spearhead Reebok basketball for the foreseeable future.

Shaq is currently a host of “Inside the NBA.” It's apparent he has bodacious basketball-related goals in the next few years. Shaquille O'Neal recently stated his desire to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas, NV. It will be a daunting balancing act with his job with Reebok when that comes to fruition.

As for Allen Iverson, he recently said Shaq was the only reason he never won a championship ring. Nevertheless, AI will help make Reebok become a bigger player in the NBA's Nike-dominant landscape. The Shaq-AI tandem is a huge victory for Reebok, for sure.