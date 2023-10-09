Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has expressed multiple times over the last year or so that he would like to be part of an ownership group that brings an NBA expansion team to Las Vegas, however, another Lakers legend in Shaquille O'Neal has stated his desire to own a team in Las Vegas, and he made it clear that he does not want to partner with anyone.

“I would like to have my own group,” Shaquille O'Neal said, via Arash Markazi of The Messenger. “I know Vegas hasn't been awarded an NBA team yet but if they ever get to a point where they are awarded a team, I would like to be a part of that. I don't want to partner up with nobody. I want it all for myself.”

It will be interesting to see if the NBA does consider expanding in the near future. Las Vegas, along with Seattle are rumored to be the most likely destinations for expansion franchises, according to Markazi.

It seems that there will be a lot of competition for the potential Las Vegas team, with O'Neal and LeBron James being two contenders we know already. The city has grown from a sports perspective in recent years. The Las Vegas Aces are successful in the WNBA, as are the Vegas Golden Knights. The Raiders moved to Las Vegas in 2020, and the Oakland Athletics are expected by many to move to the city as well.

It will be interesting to see if O'Neal or James are interested in owning the Seattle team, if they lose out on the franchise in Las Vegas.