Recently, the basketball world received a jolt when it was announced that the NBA would be declining to sign a new extension with TNT Sports and instead parterning with Amazon and NBC for the foreseeable TV future. The move seemingly marked the end of the beloved TNT show “Inside The NBA,” which features the likes of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, but now, it seems that the NBA may have a legal battle on their hands before they can make the move official.

A couple of weeks ago, shortly after the move was announced, it was unearthed that Warner Brothers Discovery, which owns TNT Sports, was filing a lawsuit against the NBA for allegedly acting against their prior contract in deciding to move to different television streamers. Now, the status of that lawsuit has gotten a big update.

“We have some sense of timing to the WBD v. NBA lawsuit,” reported Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter. “The judge overseeing the lawsuit has given the NBA until Aug. 23 to respond to Warner's complaint. If NBA moves to dismiss the complaint, WBD will have until Sept. 20 to answer. NBA will then have until Oct. 2 to respond.”

This update comes after a recent announcement from Charles Barkley that he was actually changing his prior decision to retire and will stay with TNT for the rest of his contract, which extends many years into the future. Whether or not Inside The NBA will be a part of that future, of course, is the million dollar question at the moment.

Many correctly predicted that Barkley's retirement announcement a month ago was nothing more than a negotiating tactic to test the waters from other organizations for his services, but now that TNT may be getting the NBA back after all depending on the results of the lawsuit, it seems that Barkley has decided to give the network the rest of his contract years.